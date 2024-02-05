Imperial Valley Healthcare District Directors Take An Oath to Serve

EL CENTRO — A year after Assembly Bill 918 was introduced into the Legislature in an effort to coalesce the county’s medical community, the initial Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors was sworn in on Friday, Feb. 2, at El Centro City Council chambers.

Authored by Assembly member Eduardo Garcia, D-Coachella, AB 918 — the Imperial Valley Healthcare District bill — was signed into law by Gov. Newsom on Oct. 8 with the end goal of dissolving and combining Brawley’s Pioneers Memorial and Calexico’s Heffernan Memorial healthcare districts and folding in the city-owned El Centro Regional Medical Center for a single-system healthcare district in what Garcia has said is meant to eliminate redundancies, increase state and federal reimbursements and save the region’s financially ailing medical institutions.

After the six-member board took its oath of office, IVHD Director and Imperial City Council member Katie Burnworth pledged accountability and transparency among the board and district.

“A start would be to put policies and procedures and ensure that those are followed that have fiscal responsibility to make sure that this does not happen again, to make sure that the employees and the board are held accountable,” Burnworth said in reference to the financial problems experienced by El Centro Regional Medical Center that set AB 918 in motion last year.

“I would encourage the public to hold all the board members that are on this (board) accountable,” she added.

The board faces an uphill battle in realizing a unified district. That battle arguably began in November 2022 when Adolphe Edward was removed from his position as the chief executive officer of ECRMC, the initial sign of the financial problems and mounting debt yet to be revealed at that point.

Shortly after, on Jan. 5, 2023, ECRMC announced the closure of its obstetrics and pediatric departments. Less than two weeks later, ECRMC’s acting CEO Scott Phillips and Chief Financial Officer Derek Pierce both resigned from their positions.

Assembly member Garcia, who has championed saving ECRMC and creating the unified healthcare district, spoke with the Calexico Chronicle on Saturday, Feb. 3.

“For the last year, a lot of people have been talking about the benefits of this bill as it relates to integrating the hospital system, and saving money, making more money, and hopefully delivering a better quality of care in the region that is coordinated by this collaborative effort,” Garcia said.

“That was something that was decided by the local community a year ago at the end of January when they came together and said a united healthcare district is the best direction to go with,” he added.

While most agree some kind of unification of services is necessary for survival, not everyone is on board with how AB 918 goes about that task. Among the loudest critics have been members of the Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District board and, now, the Imperial Valley Coalition for Sustainable Healthcare Facilities has emerged.

Frank Brabec, president of the Imperial Valley Coalition for Sustainable Healthcare Facilities, was in attendance at Friday evening’s swearing in. He said he understands the complexity of hospitals and of the healthcare system, and he believes the unification of the hospitals could potentially be a good thing but understands that there’s still much work to be done.

“Well, it could be a good thing, there’s a lot of information that still needs to be had, you know, the detail, financial and operational analysis that I believe there has been some done,” Brabec said. “There’s a Kaufman Hall Study, it’s been done in El Centro that will be available to this board and anything that will allow for this new board to take a look at the finances and operations to determine how to move forward.”

The board that was sworn in will not be the board that is ultimately elected by voters in the future. Part of this board’s job is to set up the governance behind the Imperial Valley Healthcare District, including things such as representation.

Additionally, there is also the matter of the dissolution of the Pioneers and Heffernan districts, which are mandated under AB 918 to occur later than December 2025, but there will be a push to make that happen sooner. This board will also decide funding mechanisms and voting to put any tax referendum out to the public.

The board will also have to lead negotiations with ECRMC over joining the district since it is a municipality and the city hospital is not governed by the rules of a special district like Pioneers and Heffernan.

