Pioneer Day Takes Imperial Valley Visitors Back in Time

IMPERIAL — In effort to honor, celebrate and educate the public about Imperial Valley’s pioneers of the early 1900s, Pioneer Day was established in 2013 by the Imperial County Historical Society.

Since then, the event has evolved and grown to incorporate community partners and many fun, educational exhibits and booths, where visitors can learn about leatherworking, blacksmithing, panning for gold, roping, rag doll making, antique machines, among other historical topics.

Families, community members, and history enthusiasts attended the 11th annual Pioneer Day at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial on Saturday, Feb. 3, where visitors were first greeted by a large exhibit of classic and vintage cars by the Sun Runners Car Club.

Club President Kurt Leptich said he enjoys seeing all the families come out and have a good time at this event. About 65 classic cars were on display from all over the Imperial Valley, and some from Yuma and even Palm Desert.

Jose Arroyo of Holtville showcases his fully restored classic car, complete with siren, during Pioneer Day at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Imperial. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

Classic car owner Jose Arroyo of Holtville was one of the many car show participants. He describes the year’s long process of restoring his 1940 Chrysler Windsor by saying, “It was very rewarding and fun.”

Inside the museum, visitors were greeted by volunteers with an assortment of educational displays. The two main ground-floor areas of the museum, separated by the museum’s gift shop, welcomed onlookers and beckoned them to learn about the past, as well as about the distinct and unique agricultural history of the Imperial Valley.

In one area, volunteers had set up kid-friendly, hands-on displays that showed how basic household tasks were done in the past, such as churning butter, grinding coffee or making old-fashioned ice cream. Amused visitors of all ages could be seen lining up for a chance to try out the antique methods for themselves.

A young visitor practices using a stereoscope, a device for seeing images in 3D, during Pioneer Day at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Imperial. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

A Brownie Girl Scout troop from Brawley stopped by to partake in the event, with troop leader Leah Pendley saying, “They love it.” Troop members Lili and Darcy, both second graders, echoed this sentiment as they excitedly explored the museum’s offerings.

Another display included the stereoscopic viewer, with volunteer Bob Diaz of Imperial explaining that the device is “an old-school method of how people viewed the world” via photographs, before travel was made extensively available.

There was also an area to watch an “Unsung Heroes of Imperial Valley” slideshow presentation from the Pioneering Justice Project. The presentation was given by Marcie Landeros, lead artist, and other hired artists/staff who told stories and wore costumes to match the time period.

On the opposite side of the room, Farm Smart volunteers Valerie Landeros and Margarita Desilaguas demonstrated the best ingredients for making cattle feed and explained the nutritional benefits of each ingredient.

The second area houses the museum’s special ethnic collections, featuring 15 ethnic groups, which display historical and cultural artifacts from pioneer families from all over the Imperial Valley.

Outside, visitors enjoyed the warm sun and food vendors, which consisted primarily of pulled pork sandwiches, baked goods, cold beverages and an assortment of other snacks.

An old-fashioned wagon pulls attendees around on a hayride during Pioneer Day at Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial on Saturday, Feb. 3, in Imperial. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

Moving displays included tractors and Caterpillars being driven around for demonstration purposes, and multiple hayrides going around the perimeter of the museum, giving children and adults a tour of the 22-acre facility.

A petting zoo delighted youths and grown-ups alike, offering an opportunity to interact with and feed farm animals, including pigs, rabbits, sheep, goats, a small donkey and even an alpaca.

Children were entertained and able to ride ponies in a safe, circular area as live folk music by the Imperial Valley Master Chorale and the Imperial Valley Ramblers played in the background nearby.

A second floor of the museum was also available for exploration, and visitors were reminded to come visit again soon.