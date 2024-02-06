Quarter Inch of Rain Expected to Fall in Imperial Valley Today

IMPERIAL COUNTY — An 80 percent of rain is expected throughout Tuesday, Feb. 6, with morning showers letting up for a period before starting again in the afternoon accompanied by thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service forecast.

The bulk of the rainfall is expected to be over by 6 p.m.

High temperatures are expected to be between 63 and 68 degrees, with easterly winds from 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southerly of 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, according to the forecast.

Rainfall totals for Imperial County are predicted to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher in areas where thunderstorms are present, the National Weather Service states.

There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms — 10 percent — on Tuesday evening, with breezy conditions. Low temperatures are expected to be between 42 to 52 degrees. Southwest winds will be 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

On Wednesday, Feb. 7, the forecast calls for partly cloudy conditions in the morning then becoming mostly sunny, with highs of 63 to 68 degrees. It is expected to be windy with southwesterly winds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Showers are forecast to return on Friday, Feb. 9, where there is a 20 percent chance of showers during the day and nighttime, according to the National Weather Service.