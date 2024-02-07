Brawley’s Wiest Lake Algae Issue Gets Some Help 

EL CENTRO — In a move that Imperial County Public Works officials hope will set to rest an issue at Brawley’s Wiest Lake that has been ongoing since last summer and beyond, an algae-control system will now be installed as a preventative measure to halt the harmful algae blooms that intermittently closed the lake and threatened native ecosystems in the area.

The Imperial County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the purchase and installation of the system at the meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, by recommendation of Public Works Director John Gay.

The proposed LG Sonic device is a “floating, solar-powered platform” that, according to the algae-control professionals, should “reduce algal blooms by up to 70-90%.”

“It’s an ultrasonic system that is solar-powered, and it delivers sounds that we cannot hear,” Assistant Public Works Director David Dale summarized for the county board.

Using high-pitched sounds — not detectable by the human ear — the device “disrupts the algae … and makes it sink and die,” Dale explained.

The algae blooms rely on sunlight to photosynthesize and grow, and previously have caused destruction to the lake’s habitat, including killing fish. With the sinking of each bloom, the LG device will effectively kill the threat, as algae sinks to the bottom of the lake where it cannot grow further.

“It will monitor the algae blooms, and send out warnings if it senses one,” Dale added, noting that there are five specific aspects the professionals will look at.

Although the methods are not something Imperial Valley’s professionals are familiar with, Dale reassured the board, “We’ve talked with other agencies about this item and heard good results. This item is like a buoy and shouldn’t get in the way of boating or any lake activities.”

Expenditures tied to the system include $72,490 for the MPC-Buoy system and the just over $10,000 yearly maintenance fee for recalibration that will need to occur after the first 12 months. Using American Rescue Plan Act funds for the initial system, and adding the $10,000 in maintenance for years two and three to the Parks and Recreations general budget, the financial aspect of this project will not have negative repercussions on the county.

Imperial County Fire Chief David Lantzer (from left) and Imperial County Public Works Director John Gay spoke at Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 6, regarding the recently declared state of emergency for the Valley from multiple rainy days and the actions in place with the state and federal governments to repair damages. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Declaration of Emergency Updates

Imperial County Emergency Services Director and Fire Chief David Lantzer spoke at the Tuesday meeting regarding the winter rain that caused the cities of Calexico and El Centro to declare states of emergency after Jan. 22.

Niland proclaimed a state of emergency in the aftermath of the last two weeks of rain, Lantzer informed the county board, and he has been working with the state on a resolution for recurring flooding issues. “The amount we expended … $2.5 million just for Niland and Salton City area, between two of the more significant rain events we’ve had,” Lantzer said.

Lantzer provided an update on Tropical Storm Hilary, noting that its state of emergency proclamation has moved from the state level up to the “Presidential Declaration” level, a step that will provide more resources as the Valley recuperates from the flooding damages.

District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley added, “The property damages are being gathered on a spreadsheet to total up losses with those in the Niland area,” something he’s been overseeing within his district.

“I’ve seen that the Governor is helping San Diego regions already, meanwhile we are waiting for a response,” Kelley said, referring to the Sept. 1 damage.

“Contact the Riverside County CEO, find out their status, and maybe we can pool our interests together to bring attention to this,” Kelley told Lantzer before the board vote.

District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar added, “I think it’s important to work together to get any funding we can for our roads.”

Escobar mentioned that due to the Jan. 22 rain and the subsequent New River overflow that wreaked havoc in both Calexico and Mexicali, the Sentri line to cross from Mexico to the United States was closed for over two hours from overflow. Escobar asked Lantzer to address the continuous water overflow issue, as far as a health hazard, to the entire Imperial Valley, in our proclamation.

IVHD Seeley/Ocotillo Seat Appointed

Still working toward Assembly Bill 918 compliance, the board appointed the Imperial Valley Healthcare District’s unfilled and final position following two ineligible applicants during the initial provided timeline. In the extension time frame after the Dec. 10, 2023 deadline to allow for viable options, there were eight members of the community who applied and were considered from the board.

Narrowing down the options, there was dialogue among the board on the exact location of some of the home addresses of applicants, and after staff verified via school districts, voting zones, and proximity-to-region, long-time Imperial Valley physician, Dr. Mervat “Minerva” Kelada, was voted and approved as the final open position on the initial Imperial Valley Healthcare District board.

The newly elected initial board of directors for the IVHD will be having its first official meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8.

The 2023-2024 Calipatria High School girls volleyball team stands proudly with coaches Hector Bagana and Isidro Agundez at the Tuesday, Feb. 6 Board of Supervisors meeting where it was recognized for their school’s first-ever CIF-San Diego Division V AA Championship win. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Lady Hornets for the Win

Along with other awards and congratulations that were on the agenda, the Calipatria High School girls volleyball team was recognized by Supervisor Ryan Kelley for its first-ever CIF-San Diego Section Division V AA volleyball championship.

Sitting front row to the meeting, the students were acknowledged one-by-one for their athletic achievements for the 2023-2024 school year. The girls are set to receive their CIF bling (their championship rings) in the coming weeks.

First-year coach Eddie Vega gave credit to his co-coaches Isidro Agundez and Hector Bagana. And of the girls he said, “the sheer amount of talent, they did a tremendous job.”

“This is a first. This is history,” he said of the Lady Hornets’ effort this season. “The practices showed that they really wanted to get out there and win.

“It was a thing of beauty looking out to the stands and to see a sea of Calipat supporters there,” he told the Board of Supervisors.

Seeley Progress

District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley announced that he has recently formed a Seeley Community Advisory Committee, composed of five residents from the area. “We will have regular meetings with the community and with Imperial County, and deal with some of the issues they have,” Michael Kelley said.

He told the board he has sent a letter to state Sen. Steve Padilla and to Congress, “for the health, safety, and welfare of the people in these areas,” he said.