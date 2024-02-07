ECESD ‘Evicts’ 6 ICOE Preschools; Parents Taking Action

EL CENTRO — Some 136 children and their families could soon be displaced from their Imperial County Office of Education Early Care and Education programs at a handful of El Centro Elementary School District campuses following a notice of termination to a lease agreement between ICOE and the El Centro district.

Without any reason given to the parents or the ICOE as of Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 6, El Centro Elementary School District Superintendent Jon LeDoux sent Imperial County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Todd Finnell (ICOE) a “notice of termination of lease” dated Dec. 15 that essentially evicts the childcare and preschool programs from a total of four school sites for leases that were not contracted to end until 2035.

The notice stated that the affected ICOE programs will have to vacate their numerous “mobile trailer units” positioned and in operation as classrooms by June 30 following the requirements laid out in the 2020 signed lease agreement to provide a 180-day notice.

However, in a brief response to the Calexico Chronicle through email on Tuesday afternoon, LeDoux alluded to a pending decision no later than the end of March that could change “rescind some of these lease cancellations,” but information apparently had not made its way to ICOE or parents by the end of the day.

For its part, ICOE has already begun to weigh its options in an effort to not leave children and families displaced, according to senior director of Early Care and Education, Michael Castillo.

Since parents caught wind of this ordeal, many have felt blindsided in the wake of the news and have mobilized to take action, meeting among themselves to discuss the big question: “Why is this happening?”

In a parent-hosted meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in El Centro, parents spoke their concerns and information was presented on some of the Imperial County Office of Education Early Care and Education Program sites closing at the end of the 2023-2024 school year. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Meetings have been scheduled by parents with both El Centro Elementary and ICOE’s superintendents later this week to express their concerns, and on Thursday, Feb. 13, many parents plan to speak out during the public comment portion of the ECESD board meeting.

In the meantime, on Monday, Feb. 5, several concerned parents gathered for a parent-to-parent outreach meeting regarding the sudden changes that more than 130 young children will be facing, hosting a forum for parents to ask questions. Sisters and parents, Mariah and Kristian Salgado, facilitated Monday’s meeting and have a repeat planned for Friday, Feb. 9, to ensure other parents are in the loop.

Kristian Salgado provided a slideshow of information including the details of voting board members: “Email these board members, they voted unanimously ‘yes’ for this. As a parent, ‘I ask why?’

“If we get 100 parents to email them, they can’t ignore it,” Kristian said.

She even provided a script available for parents to follow, many of whom were Spanish-only speakers. “Parents are powerful, they work for us,” she reminded those in the audience.

“It’s important to remind them who makes up this community,” Kristian told the concerned parents and family members in words of empowerment.

LeDoux’s notice to ICOE followed the Nov. 14 regular meeting of the ECESD Board of Trustees, where a unanimous vote approved the termination of the lease agreement for modular trailers that are the home of four ICOE school sites under the Early Head Start, Head Start and State Preschool programs, including the following:

Bears Early Head Start, Bears Head Start and El Centro Early Head Start located at Booker T. Washington Elementary School

Little Roadrunners State Preschool located at Lincoln Elementary School

Little Kings State Preschool located at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School and

Little Sneakers State Preschool located at Desert Garden Elementary School

Parental Concerns

One El Centro resident, Cindy Tafoya, is a parent to three children who attend Washington Elementary’s ICOE programs. She said the care provided to her family through the state-funded programs is essential, not only for the care and development of her children but for their family cost-saving measures.

Concerned mother, Stephanie (left), speaks with Mariah Salgado, both of El Centro, on Monday, Feb. 5. Salgado and her sister are hosting parent-led meetings to discuss the changes with the El Centro Elementary School District’s ICOE Head Start/Preschool programs that are affecting more than 100 children. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“They provide diapers at school, and meals — we don’t have to pay for them. That’s part of the program. I already spend on diapers for twins here at home,” she said.

The price of diapers for twins pales in comparison to the cost of childcare for three children under the age of 5, such as what Tafoya and her family could be facing. “I would have to completely take them out of preschool if I had to pay,” she said.

“I’m already seeing if there’s any other preschools that are available that we qualify for,” Tafoya added.

Co-facilitator of parent meetings, Mariah Salgado, is another parent who has benefited from the ICOE programs since her son was 4 or 5 months old. Salgado utilized some of the home-based assistance options with his early development, something she was grateful to be covered under the government programs available to her.

“As a stay-at-home mom for two years, and after having a COVID baby, watching him being taken care of by somebody else is hard,” Salgado said. “I’ve fallen in love with the teachers here. I trust them, I leave him here every day.”

Jon LeDoux, El Centro Elementary School District superintendent | LINKEDIN PHOTO

El Centro Elementary School District

ECESD’s Superintendent LeDoux wasn’t available by phone when contacted by the Calexico Chronicle, but he did respond to questions about the end of the lease through email on Tuesday:

“Due to new programs coming to the ECESD, we are in need of space for additional specialized classrooms to meet the special needs of the students in this program.”

He continued, “ECESD may be able to rescind some of these lease cancellations due to population shifts throughout the District and the final count of how many new students we must serve in the new program. We will be making this decision no later than the end of March.”

ICOE hasn’t received a response from the ECESD offices since LeDoux’s office sent the letter on Dec. 15, especially not receiving any explanation concerning the necessity for cutting contracts short in the name of making space for “new programs.”

Meanwhile, affected parents have facilitated their own move. This Thursday, Feb. 8, a group of individuals are meeting with LeDoux to express their concerns.

“We want him to understand the impact, to come to some agreement,” Mariah Salgado said. “Renegotiate, or give us more time … something,” she said.

“The language (in the letter) has us very much using the word ‘eviction’ in our conversations. We feel like we’re being kicked out of our homes,” Salgado added. “We don’t know what to do.”

What ICOE’s Doing So Far

ICOE’s Superintendent Finnell responded to the “notice of termination of lease” in a letter on Jan. 4 to clarify what ICOE’s plans to do to comply on its end and to ask questions of ECESD’s further plans. ICOE has yet to receive a response from the El Centro district.

Dr. Todd Finnell, Imperial County Superintendent of Schools | FILE PHOTO

The Salgado sisters and other involved parents are scheduled to meet with ICOE on Friday, Feb. 9, to speak with Finnell, and ensure that parents’ voices are being heard through the decision-making process.

Michael Castillo, senior director of Early Care and Education at ICOE, said in a phone interview on Tuesday, “We’re going to help parents as much as we can … offer other services, whether it’s our programs or in the community.

“We’re looking at a variety of options,” he added, on the subject of a new physical location.

Castillo shared that his office has done parent outreach already on this matter and will continue to. “We visited each of the six affected preschools to inform them and communicate what we received in that letter (from ECESD) to be transparent,” he said.

Castillo also noted that ICOE has handed out a survey to the affected schools to get feedback on parents’ specific concerns, replies to which they are already receiving. “It’s obviously very difficult and challenging … hopefully, it’ll open new opportunities for programs for families and children and we’ll rebuild,” Castillo concluded.