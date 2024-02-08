Brawley High School District Takes on Social Media Giants

BRAWLEY — Watch your back, Mark Zuckerberg, a “B-Town Beatdown” is heading your way.

Brawley Union High School District has joined with nine other California school districts in taking on the giants of social media over claims that the use of their apps cause harms against youths that include depression, anxiety disorders, eating disorders, self-harm and suicide, among other conditions.

A lawsuit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Jan. 19 by the Frantz Law Group of Los Angeles, which has been connected to other such social media harm suits throughout the West.

This is the second time Brawley Union High School District has teamed with the Frantz Law Group to go after the social media companies. BUHSD were solo plaintiffs filing in US District Court on May 17, but it appears the district dropped that suit on Dec. 15 to become co-plaintiffs in the state complaint.

Brawley Union High School District, along with Burbank Unified, Coronado Unified, Keyes Union, La Cañada Unified, La Mesa-Spring Valley, Las Virgenes Unified, Mountain Empire Unified, Napa Valley Unified and Oceanside Unified school districts, are not alone in seeking legal remedies against Meta, which supports the Facebook and Instagram platforms, Snap, TikTok (ByteDance) and YouTube (Google).

Lawsuits like Brawley Union’s are increasing in number as public backlash against social media companies increase as several hundred “social media harm” claims have been filed across the country.

Some 489 social media harm lawsuits had been filed as consolidated “multidistrict litigation” (MDL) lawsuits in one district court as of February. Nearly 400 suits were pending consolidation in the MDL. As of October, more than 40 states have filed their suits against Meta alone.

“The Frantz Law Group has represented a number of school districts across the nation in litigation against the vaping industry related to the harm that industry has inflicted on school-aged children. Recently another campaign was begun related to the youth mental health crisis that is also heavily impacting school communities across the nation. It is focused on the major social media companies and the impact social media has on the influence over our youth regarding content exposure and screen time,” according to Canalez in a statement.

BUHSD board President Gloria Santillan and Vice President Joel Gonzalez deferred comment on the suit to Superintendent Simon Canalez, who didn’t have much to say regarding the reasoning behind the suit.

“This litigation aligns with our mission to support our students’ social emotional needs,” he added during a follow-up statement.

Earlier this month, the chief executives of the leading social media companies were front and center in the news, including Meta’s Zuckerberg, Snap’s Evan Spiegel and TikTok’s Shou Zi Chew, all of whom appeared in Washington, D.C., before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing over safeguarding children on their respective platforms.

During that hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 31, each of the CEOs heard from the senators and also heard directly from parents who have had children adversely affected by social media usage.

What Students Say About Social Media

The Calexico Chronicle had a chance to hear from three Brawley Union High School seniors about their thoughts on social media usage and its effect on the teens.

“The impact social media has had on the youth has two different sides. For one, social media can be credited for the most accessible and advanced long distance communication society has ever had. On the other side, though, (it’s) the wrong amount of exposure,” Adan Padron said. “It can make children feel dependent on social media and create false and unachievable beauty standards, both which can greatly affect their mental health.

A Brawley Union High School student walks along a fence leading to an entrance onto campus on a recent morning before classes.

“I feel the BUHSD suing Google and Meta over causing alleged harm to the youth is largely pointless. It would be a large process that would take a lot of time to have any real effect, not to mention largely consuming resources which are needed,”Padron added. “Instead, this time and resources should be invested into educating parents and children on the dangers of social media and the best way to manage (it).”

Fernando Villafana said he thinks social media stokes aggressive behavior in youths.

“It makes ways to stalk people. That’s how fights start through talking on the phone, then meeting up in person,” Villafana said. “I feel as if more kids feel unsafe because of social media, they get distracted instead of doing your work, they are on it.”

“I believe it has a negative impact on youth,” Joshua Muse said, and “makes it easier for kids to get bullied. It enables rumors to spread quicker.”

The Case Against Social Media

Brawley Union’s class-action complaint filed by Frantz Law Group is a 79-page documents outlining allegations and calls for redress against the social media companies on the grounds they “designed, engineered, marketed, and operated (their) products to maximize the number of children who download and use them compulsively.

For perspective, in 2021, 32 percent of 7- to 9-year-olds, 49 percent of 10- to 12-year-olds, and 90 percent of 13- to 17-year-olds in the United States used social media.

“These designs are powerfully addictive and succeed in capturing youth. Researchers studying the effect social media has on the brain have shown that social media exploits ‘the same neural circuitry’ as ‘gambling and recreational drugs to keep consumers using their products as much as possible,’” according to the complaint.

The suit contends children are “uniquely susceptible” to harm from defendants’ products and “particularly vulnerable” to injury from the environment of “extreme social comparison” … “Social comparisons on social media are frequent and are especially likely to be upward and negative, as social media provides a continuous stream of information about other people’s accomplishments,” the suit reads.

… “Social-media-induced social comparison often results in a discrepancy between the ideal self and the real self, thus evoking a sense of depression, deprivation, and distress, resulting in an overall aggravation of one’s mental state,” according to the document.

To deal with self-esteem issues caused by social comparison, these same youths often resort to cyberbullying ‘to deconstruct the point of comparison’s perceived superiority and preserve an increasingly delicate ego,” the complaint theorizes.

Use of the defendants’ products and their respective features (“like,” “share,” heart”) cause and maintain on a user what is termed as a “flow state”: “a hyper-focused, hypnotic state, where bodily movements are reflexive, and the user is totally immersed in smoothly rotating through aspects of the social media product. … defective features like the ones just described can cause or contribute to the following injuries in young people: eating and feeding disorders; depressive disorders; anxiety disorders; sleep disorders; trauma- and stressor-related disorders; obsessive compulsive and related disorders; disruptive, impulse-control, and conduct disorders; suicidal ideation; self-harm; and suicide,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states two causes of actions, or justification to bring about a lawsuit — social media is 1) a public nuisance and 2) has committed negligence.

“Defendant knew, or in the exercise of reasonable care, should have known of the hazards and dangers of defendants’ products, specifically the addictive, compulsive, and excessive use of defendants’ products, which foreseeably can lead to a cascade of negative effects, including but not limited to dissociative behavior, withdrawal symptoms, social isolation, damage to body image and self-worth, increased risk behavior, exposure to predators, sexual exploitation, suicidal ideation, and profound mental health issues for students including but not limited to depression, body dysmorphia, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-harm, insomnia, eating disorders, death, and other harmful effects,” according to the complaint.

The suit asks for remedies that are nonspecific but include the abatement of the public nuisance, such as having a court stop the defendants from engaging in further actions causing harm. And, according to the suit, there is the request for actual and compensatory monetary damages, punitive and statutory damages, equitable relief to fund prevention education and addiction treatment.

As lawsuit’s like Brawley Union’s continue to mount, Meta’s Zuckerberg heard the human side of the stories of social media harm during the Jan. 31 Senate hearing when several parents told of how their children were exploited through his social media platforms.

The CEO answered them:

“It’s terrible. No one should have to go through the things that your families have suffered,” Zuckerberg told them. “And this is why we invest so much and are going to continue doing industry-leading efforts to make sure that no one has to go through the things your families have had to suffer.”