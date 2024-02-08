D2 Imperial County Supervisors Forum Kicks Off Series 

IMPERIAL — Following in the historic footsteps of Jeanne Vogel, who was the first and only woman elected to the Imperial County Board of Supervisors nearly 40 years ago, one of the candidates vying for the District 2 seat will become a certain second.

Those candidates — Ashley Bertussi, Martha Cardenas-Singh and Dianha Garcia-Ruiz — met before a live and livestreamed audience on Wednesday evening, Feb. 7, for the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley’s first forum in a series in the runup to the March 5 Primary.

Each is looking to represent an expansive district encompassing parts of El Centro and all of Heber, Seeley, Ocotillo, Nomirage and a large area of the US-Mexico border region’s mountains and desert up to the San Diego County line. Now represented by board Chairman Luis Plancarte, he leaves office at the close of the year.

Giving their opening statements in the order in which they appear on the ballot, longtime public servant Garcia-Ruiz opened the forum. As a 32-year US Postal Service employee, Garcia-Ruiz said if elected, she intends to retire: “I believe that we need a full-time supervisor accessible and ready to listen.”

Citing her 27 years as an elected official with the Heber Public Utility District, Heber Union School District and Central Union High School District, as well as her experience as a small business owner, the coordinator of a nonprofit and membership on committees like the Democratic Central Committee and AB 617 committee, she said:

“As you can see, I work for what I want. I can assure you, I am not the type to wait for someone else to do the job at hand. I take my own initiative,” Garcia-Ruiz said, adding that if elected she will focus her efforts on improving local healthcare, providing better-paying jobs and affordable housing, and expanding care for veterans.

Candidates for the District 2 Imperial County Board of Supervisors seat, Ashley Bertussi, participates in the first candidate forum by the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley in the runup to the March 5 Primary on Wednesday evening, Feb. 7, at Imperial Valley College in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Martha Cardenas-Singh, a member of the El Centro City Council who just recently finished her year as mayor, cited her service to the county seat and its largest city as proof of her efficacy.

“My tireless dedication to our community and proven track record of success makes me the ideal choice to lead our county towards a brighter future. Throughout my time as the El Centro mayor, I had the privilege of leading the charge of transformative development projects that have improved the lives of our residents, from the creation of the city of El Centro Public Library and multiple affordable housing developments developments, to the exciting upcoming groundbreaking of our new police station that took place on November of 2023,” Cardenas-Singh said.

“My experience and driving progress stands as a testament to my commitment to my community’s growth and prosperity,” she added. “As mayor, I activated and led an emergency operations center through a natural disaster (Tropical Storm Hilary) to protect the lives, health and safety of our citizens.”

In addressing the nature of governing unincorporated communities, Cardenas-Singh spoke of her vision for District 2: “It is my firm belief that these communities deserve financial stability to forge their own path, assert their independence and take control of their destiny.”

The elected political newcomer of the trio and the last to introduce herself, Bertussi positioned herself as the Everyman — or Everywoman — from the start.

“I’m here tonight not only as a candidate for District 2 supervisor, but as a fellow neighbor, a parent and business owner invested in our community,” she said.

Bertussi went on to lean heavily on her professional experience in the manufactured housing realm and how that touched state affordable housing grant programs and her time on the El Centro Planning Commission as indicators of her readiness to serve District 2.

“I am proud to call Imperial County my home, and I understand the challenges and opportunities in our county,” Bertussi said. “I am passionate about change and ready to be part of the board and committed to our county, a great place and a safe place to live, work and build a future.”

All of COLAB’s forum will conducted in a similar format, with the open statements to follow with three times questions from COLAB and the Brawley chamber, a certain number of prescreened and edited questions submitted by the public, the number of which was determined by time in the evening, and a closing statement.

Healthcare and Lithium Valley was the one-two punch to kick off the questions, with the moderator first asking the candidates what expectations they have of the newly appointed Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors to improve healthcare accessibility, quality and equity in our community. The IVHD board was created out of the Assembly Bill 918, which creates a single system healthcare district in the county.

“First of all … our hospitals cannot close down, period,” said Garcia-Ruiz, before specifically citing the questionable financial health of El Centro Regional Medical Center and the need to support efforts to unify, if anything, to ensure viable healthcare for South County patients.

“If El Centro Regional closes, what happens to Calexico, Heber, El Centro … That extra 20- to 45-minute drive to Brawley (Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District) could be a matter of life or death,” she said.

Garcia-Ruiz referenced the past, stating that as the financial problems of ECRMC were coming to light in late 2022, many employees and contract workers were in the dark. “One thing I heard over and over during the talks about closing El Centro hospital was that our local doctors were never told anything about the situation. We need to trust our doctors, work with them, bring them into the equation.

“I know I want to hear what my doctor has to say before I hear what the cities have to say,” she added.

With Cardenas-Singh serving on the El Centro City Council and the ECRMC Board of Trustees through much of the AB 918 process, she spoke from a place of more specificity.

“It’s an exciting time for Imperial County to take a look at the opportunity to have a unified healthcare district to give us the opportunity to be able to expand the existing services that we have currently in Calexico,” she said, detailing the possibility of taking two separate outpatient clinics run by each hospital in that city and envisioning the ability to repurpose one for an entirely new use. “And the driving force behind that will be the Imperial Valley healthcare district. It’s a great opportunity.”

Candidates for the District 2 Imperial County Board of Supervisors seat, Martha Cardenas-Singh, participates in the first candidate forum by the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley in the runup to the March 5 Primary on Wednesday evening, Feb. 7, at Imperial Valley College in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Cardenas-Singh brought that same thinking to the closed off areas of ECRMC, suggesting the now-shuttered labor and delivery wings be used for some sort of isolation area by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation or for a “5150,” she said, presumably for crisis intervention by county Behavioral Health Services.

Bertussi’s answer was concise and to the point, focused on coming together to find shared solutions: “Hospitals are no stranger to strain … My hope and my goal for the new board is that they can make the necessary discoveries of information that may not have been shared … so they can move forward together to work in a collaborative effort to create a healthcare system which can do exactly that and create a system where each hospital works together, sharing information. … It would be devastating to lose El Centro Regional Medical Center and the services that they currently offer. But together if the board can work with transparency, I’m confident that they will come up with a plan that can provide services to all Imperial County residents.”

Healthcare gave way to Lithium Valley. On Jan. 26, Controlled Thermal Resources broke ground on its Hell’s Kitchen geothermal and lithium extraction facilities on the outskirts of Niland, signaling that a new era is very much on its way. With the promise of economic opportunities, lithium extraction raises concerns about its potential environmental, social and economic effects on the community. The District 2 candidates were asked what steps would each, as a supervisor, take to ensure the industry is prosperous while looking out for the community?

Cardenas-Singh answered first, speaking about the impact agriculture has on the economy to the tune of $2 to $5 billion a year in dollars that circulate in a community, and ag accounts for one of every six jobs: “I will continue to be supportive of the agriculture industry in the Imperial Valley. But as we talk about agriculture, we’re also talking about (the) past, present and future (with) lithium. … I envision Imperial County being the leader in natural resources that we will take center stage globally.”

In terms of extraction being environmentally safe and safe to residents, she referred to what the extraction companies are calling a closed-loop system in which the mineral is collected from the hot brine used to create geothermal energy and reintroduced back into the earth. “It’s reinjecting them back into the earth in an environmentally responsible manner; it’s my understanding that there is proven technology that reduces the extraction footprint and that it’s a closed system,” Cardenas-Singh said.

Calling Imperial County the perfect place in which to make Lithium Valley happen, Bertussi lauded the fact that this is the chance of riches and social responsibility to meet.

“Lithium Valley specifically is the ultimate balance of economic opportunity, economic development of our natural resources, while maintaining sensitivity to our environmental protection, as well as our community protection as it pertains to environmental health concerns,” she said. “The safety of our communities is paramount as well as the wildlife and the extraction of natural resources.”

Although Bertussi ran out of time, she used the words “equitable distribution,” signaling she was about to be the only candidate of the three to likely reference the excise tax to be paid by the lithium extractors to the county to everything from Salton Sea restoration, county infrastructure to payments to the fenceline communities of the Northend.

Garcia-Ruiz took a much different approach to the Lithium Valley question, almost adversarial, first calling on the crowd not to abandon solar energy as a renewable resource, especially rooftop solar as Imperial Irrigation District utility bills became nearly unaffordable for people this past summer, she said.

“We need to make sure that we are at that table. … Lithium is here. It is ours. We cannot let them, nobody takes that away from us,” Garcia-Ruiz opened. She closed with: “Let’s make sure that we are educated in lithium, but that we also take advantage of that; don’t let lithium take advantage of us.”

In between, she spoke a bit about air quality as it relates to energy production, and referenced her membership on the AB 617 Community Steering Committee.

COLAB finished out the forum with five pre-screened questions from the public, the first of which served up a campaign softball for the candidates — what’s the most important issue facing the county and how would you fix it?

In an answer that came with a potential for 2,308 votes, Garcia-Ruiz said the state of morale of county employees was the No. 1 issue in her opinion.

“It trickles down when your employees are unhappy. Management isn’t happy, the community is not happy. And I really do think that county employees — we have 2,308 exactly, I checked today — they need to be treated with the highest level of dignity and respect. Bottom line,” she said.

Garcia-Ruiz said the county needs to do more than the extensive salary survey recently undertaken. “We need to be investing in mental health, not just for them but for the community as a whole. You know, let’s say, ‘Happy wife, happy life.’ Nobody’s happy right now,” she said.

Illegal dumping throughout District 2 and the rest of the county was the most important issue for Cardenas-Singh.

“As a supervisor, I will continue to support the most strict stringent ordinances available to ensure that illegal dumping doesn’t continue to become a problem. Our farmers, our business owners, our land owners have seen a tremendous amount of illegal dumping,” Cardenas-Singh said. “And that is a shared discussion and a tremendous amount of illegal dumping has made it very difficult for many individuals and a great burden to such individuals.”

Reinforcing existing ordinances and adding a surveillance component is something she advocates.

Candidates for the District 2 Imperial County Board of Supervisors seat, Dianha Garcia-Ruiz, participates in the first candidate forum by the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley in the runup to the March 5 Primary on Wednesday evening, Feb. 7, at Imperial Valley College in Imperial. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

As if foreshadowing the next question, Bertussi’s most pressing issue was the state of the county’s infrastructure, that is, its roads and bridges, some of which are several decades old with limited maintenance.

“Imperial County has been faced with this for numerous years and it’s an ongoing issue with no simple solution,” she said.

“Whether it’s with funding for a crisis situation, where another bridge or another road takes priority over another that’s been waiting for decades, at a minimum. So that would probably be one of the focuses, to make sure that we are taking measures to find funding, prioritizing critically needed bridges and roads for improvements and also working within the community, engaging with the community to find out what their needs are and what their concerns are,” Bertussi added.

A question about heavily regulated California’s potential to limit local growth and economic development, and what a supervisor might do to combat that, was interesting in its interpretation by the candidates.

Garcia-Ruiz was first up, but passed after finding the question “too vague.” Cardenas-Singh approached the question with a prescription of what she would do; rather, she shared her thoughts on unfunded mandates, afterwhich Garcia-Ruiz joined back in and continued the unfunded mandate line of thought. Bertussi seemed to be the only candidate who answered the spirit of the question.

Said Cardenas-Singh: “I will tell you, sitting on the City Council, mandated requirements are part of everyday life in the State of California. Census regulations and mandates in which we have to meet recycling. … We all have three trash bins in which we have to divide all of our trash. Again, an unfunded mandate.”

She also cited the state’s unfunded mandate to seismically retrofit El Centro Regional Medical Center as the reason for taking out $120 million worth of bonds.

Agreeing with Cardenas-Singh, Garcia-Ruiz said she has encountered the issue of unfunded mandates through her service on school boards in funding educational programs and services. Still, she did bring the discussion back around to the initial question in calling for legislative bodies to advocate for changes.

Bertussi understood that without being specific, research was necessary to assess a course of action on how to proceed, to see who the issue affects and how it affects them.

Closing statements followed, starting with Bertussi, who as the only candidate not to hold elected office mentioned the “fresh perspective” she could bring. She said she is focused on repairing county roads and bridges while maintaining them over time, and she is emphasizing “community and economic development to foster growth and prosperity throughout the county in education,” as well as “mental health advocacy.”

Garcia-Ruiz wanted to close out as the plain-spoken candidate, connecting with people on a grassroots level: “I believe people, employees, students, everyone should be treated with the highest level of respect. I will be that supervisor that brings equity and growth to all our communities.

“I will not be afraid to exercise my right to dissent, to question, to actually care about what’s going on. I’m just a regular hard-working woman from Heber. I may not have any endorsements, but I know who I work for,” she said. “My community alone speaks for me and my leadership. … I’m excited for what the future holds for Imperial Valley. Lithium is on the horizon. I want to make sure that those benefits are used for all of Imperial Valley. We can make this Imperial Valley a better place to live, work and raise a family.”

Cardenas-Singh went into her list of accomplishments as to what made her deserving of the residents’ District 2’s vote, of course beginning with her role as former mayor of the county’s largest city of 44,000 residents.

She said she had a “proven track record of success” and “my leadership skills have been recognized by various organizations,” citing her many leadership roles on the California League of Cities, her work on the ECRMC Board of Trustees and subcommittees and the Imperial County Transportation Commission, among other appointments, and especially her work with AB 918.

“This achievement stands as proof of a shared commitment for a better future in health care for our residents,” Cardenas-Singh said. “I’ve had the opportunity to have the endorsements of many individuals, fellow City Council members or trustees.”