LETTER: Responding to “Due Diligence Now”

I find John Grass’s article, “IVHD, Do your due diligence now,” very interesting in that he is biased against ECRMC and the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District (IVHD). While he identifies elements needed for due diligence, he missed a very important one, which is Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District (PMHD).

I admit, however, Mr. Grass demonstrates a better understanding of mergers and acquisitions than his prior article on the Brown Act (California Open Meetings Act). While Mr. Grass (and his team) appear to be obstructionists in the development of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District because he fails to show equal concerns over PMHD.

Those who oppose the formation of the new healthcare district would have one believe that PMHD is financially sound and should be allowed to simply expand throughout the county. A review of PMHD’s financial statements and the bond rating agency (fitchratings.com) does not support this view. PMHD’s finances have been stabilized for the short-term as a result of a $28 million loan from the state of California. While both hospitals received sizable loans through the help of Assembly member Garcia, we have yet to hear how both organizations are going to conduct business differently in order to become financially solvent. The thought that simply expanding the service area of an already financially unstable hospital is going to improve finances defies logic.

Given the misinformation that is in the community, I addressed the new Imperial Valley Healthcare District on Feb. 2, 2024. During the public comments time I stated:

“My name is Keith Bradkowski, I am a registered nurse and held the title of Director of Surgery, Radiology, Pharmacy, Laboratory, and Cardiopulmonary Services at PMHD. Unfortunately, my tenure at PMHD ended when I chose to support the creation of the new healthcare district — a decision I do not regret, despite the personal and professional cost.

“I also want this board to be aware … there are forces out there who are determined to undermine the success of this Board and the Imperial Valley Healthcare District. To those who do not support the new healthcare district, I ask, ‘Where were these individuals over the past 10 years when both hospitals were failing financially, yet their administrators received cash bonuses?’

“I have confidence in this newly appointed board and believe that IVHD will be an innovative model that provides greater quality and more efficient care that benefits all residents of Imperial Valley.”

Keith Bradkowski, MSN, RN, NEA-BC is a registered nurse and healthcare consultant with over 40 years of experience. He is a fellow of the Johnson & Johnson/Wharton School of Business and is board-certified by the American Nurses Association. He is a resident of Brawley.