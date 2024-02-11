‘Year of the Wooden Dragon’ Celebration Kicks Off in Mexicali

MEXICALI — To honor the importance of the Chinese community as part of the culture and history of Baja California, Mexico, Gov. Marina del Pilar Avila Olmeda was in the state capital on Saturday, Feb. 10, to help kick off the 2024 Chinese New Year Festival at La Chinesca.

Thousands of Mexicali citizens and members of the Chinese community, along with visitors from all over the region, including the Imperial Valley, celebrated the “Year of the Wooden Dragon,” according to the Chinese zodiac, through an artistic program organized by the Ministry of Culture, with the purpose of highlighting various traditions of the Asian nation, according to a Baja California press release.

Celebrations occurred Saturday in Mexicali, Tijuana and Ensenada. Events were to continue in Mexicali on Sunday, Feb. 11, and were expected to continue in Ensenada, Baja California, on Friday, Feb. 16, the release stated.

The 2024 Chinese New Festival, celebrating the “Year of the Wooden Dragon,” kicked off at La Chinesca in Mexicali on Saturday, Feb. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO

In a speech during the kickoff, Gov. Avila Olmeda highlighted the work that has been done in conjunction with Mexicali City Hall to revitalize La Chinesca in the last couple of years after decades of neglect. She explained that this work has made the area become a “magical neighborhood,” one of the favorite spaces for families in the city and a highlight of cultural tourism.

“Here is the result of an effort of civil society, of the Chinese community, which has given so much to Baja California. Our history could not be written without the Chinese community in our state. This magical fusion between the people of Mexico and the people of the People’s Republic of China, who came here and have given Baja California a great development,” the governor said.

Additionally, Avila Olmeda highlighted the value of Chinese gastronomy for Mexicali, highlighting how these dishes have become an emblem of the city, attracting both national and international tourists and generating a notable boost to the local economy.

The 2024 Chinese New Festival, celebrating the “Year of the Wooden Dragon,” kicked off at La Chinesca in Mexicali on Saturday, Feb. 10. | PHOTO COURTESY OF BAJA CALIFORNIA, MEXICO

“Mexicali was the only city in the world that during the pandemic was able to open a museum, and this was done thanks to a great effort between citizens, government and private initiative, since businessmen and women have become part of this great project,” she said, referring to the Chinese cuisine museum that opened last year in the neighborhood.

Saturday’s celebrations began with a parade led by Gov. Avila Olmeda, accompanied by state and municipal authorities, followed by the Chinese dragon and lion dance contingents, during which a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at two new businesses in Mexicali’s Chinatown.

The event was attended by the Consul of China in Tijuana, Yu Yuen; the coordinator of strategic projects of the government of Baja California, Carlos Torres Torres; the secretary of culture of Baja California, Alma Delia Abrego Ceballos; the president of the Chinese Association of Mexicali, Antonio Woo; the delegate of the Historic Center of Mexicali, Ruben Chen and the general coordinator of the Historic Center Trust, Fernando Felix.