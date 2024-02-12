IMPERIAL — Barring a tie, the March 5 Primary will decide the next District 3 Imperial County supervisor. With only two candidates — Margarita “Peggy” Price and Felipe Irigoyen — 50 percent plus one vote will win the race.

The would-be successors to retiring District 3 Supervisor Michael Kelley, Price and Irigoyen faced off on Thursday evening, Feb. 8, in the second in a series of candidate forums put on by the Imperial County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business and the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Brawley. This was the second and final held at Imperial Valley College’s health sciences lecture hall.

The third and final Imperial County Board of Supervisors forum heads to the Northend at 6 p.m. Monday night, Feb. 12, in Brawley City Council chambers for the crowded District 4 race, where incumbent Ryan Kelley defends his seat against challengers Yulil Alonzo-Garza, Gabriel Contreras, Raul Navarro and Daniel Paramo.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the candidates introduced themselves in the order in which they will appear on the District 3 ballot, with Price going first. Currently an administrator at Innercare, Price is the former county of Imperial of 25 years, the last six of which she served as director of the Department of Social Services.

“I was responsible for over 500 employees and worked with a budget of over $1 million,” she said. “This department serves over half of our county’s population. I also have 10 years experience developing and managing our department budget. Some of our greatest responsibilities include safety net programs, protective services for elderly …”

Price noted she has some 30 years of membership in community service organizations and clubs, many of which she named in her opening statement, including Rotary, COLAB, Imperial Valley Continuum of Care and more.

“I’m a wife, mother, a grandparent of six. I’m also the proud daughter and wife of military veterans. I have lived in Imperial District 3 for over 38 years,” she said early on. “I raised my daughters in Imperial, they attended and they graduated from Imperial schools. I myself attended and graduated from Imperial Valley College in San Diego State University, where I earned my Master’s degree in public administration.”

If Price’s career and life was characterized by service, Irigoyen’s throughline seems to be hard work and his business experience, something he apparently gained through his parents.

“I’m a son of immigrants. You know, my parents came here to the Imperial Valley with nothing and they knew nobody here, but the Valley and the communities here opened their arms to my parents and gave them opportunities here so they could create a successful business. I’m very proud of that,” Irigoyen said.

Earning his business degree from Loyola Marymount University, Irigoyen went on to work internationally at the urging of his father, for shoe and clothing company, LA Gear. Eventually he returned to the Imperial Valley and started his own company, Ametza.

“Ametza is the Basque word for dream. It was always my dream to have my own company. And another dream that I had was to be able to develop a brand new product that was sold throughout the United States. I was successful in that I had to be first pelletized feed brand that was sold in different companies,” he said.

Irigoyen said he believes his life has been motivated by hard work, the importance of communication and the need to look for opportunities, whether they be for the Valley’s youths or economic opportunities.

Same as the District 2 forum, the moderator asked three identical COLAB-identified questions of the candidates — about Assembly Bill 918, Lithium Valley and the New River.

The candidates were asked what expectations they have of the newly appointed Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors — a creation of AB 918 — to improve healthcare accessibility, quality and equity in the community with the creation of a single-system healthcare system.

“Historically,” Price said, “we have not had the best care here in the Valley. We’ve either had to chose to travel outside the county for healthcare needs, our veterans have to travel outside our communities for medical care. Serving on the local Health Authority and developing our county’s five-year health plan, it’s evident that we need one reliable system for everyone … one that is accessible and works together, not against the other.”

Irigoyen said he’s “very excited about the board established. I think the board members that are on there are very qualified. And I think you have a diverse and different amount of different people that will be good. So we have good insight in all aspects.”

He added that both hospitals are often at 50 percent bed capacity, so it makes sense to “consolidate and merge the two operations” in order to increase inefficiency, and he said the hospitals need to increase their “rates” to become more profitable, which hasn’t been done in the past 12 years.

On the topic of lithium, Irigoyen did not appear to be the cheerleader that many have been. In fact, neither candidate was as bullish on lithium as has been seen in recent months. Irigoyen’s emphasis was water usage.

“The primary concern is intensive use of water and its impact on local water resources. A study has shown that in similar environments over 90 percent of the water in the extraction process can be lost through evaporation, affecting local ecosystems and water availability,” he said, referencing University of California Los Angeles research.

He said he plans to facilitate “informed decision making by engaging local communities experts and industry stakeholders and transparent discussions about the impacts and benefits of lithium extraction.”

Irigoyen added he hopes to stress environmentally sustainable extraction practices, compliance with environmental standards to protect local interests and adapt the county’s response to how it treats extraction and policies based on “new information and community feedback.”

“Yes, this is not going to be the end all (be all) for us,” Price said in kicking off her turn on a sober note. Although Price cited concerns over environmental impacts and long-term drought as a reason for monitoring water usage, she did buffer those caveats with Imperial Valley Economic Development Corp. statistics on job creation (1,400 jobs) and economic earning potential ($160 million; $197 million in taxes from ancillary markets).

“Historically we have not been protected from outside developers, so I would recommend that we do not fall prey to these outside entities,” she said. “We must understand all angles so we can prosper and keep our citizens safe.”

The third and final COLAB question was about the New River, with the moderator citing the Jan. 22 rain event and subsequent raw sewage spill from Mexicali that initially caused $1.5 million in damage to the ongoing state-funded New River Improvement Project. The damages are actually much higher now — at least $3 million, according to Calexico officials. Either way, the question ended up being a general query about how the candidates would tackle the issue of pollution at the New River if elected.

Price answered first and said the Imperial Valley is “blessed and burdened with the New River.”

She added Imperial County “must put forth diplomatic efforts using international relations and collaboration for mutual solutions. Even more, we must look to our state and federal leaders to establish and maintain relationships to support. We can no longer overlook the value of relationships and leverage our resources.”

Irigoyen said the onus of the problem needs to be put on the federal government as an international body of water emanating from Mexico. He said more pressure needs to be applied to the International Boundary and Water Commission to then apply pressure to Mexico to address the problems at its wastewater facilities on the river.

“This is a federal issue and we need the federal government to step up,” Irigoyen said.

He also referenced the years-long policy in place in which US Border Patrol agents do not go into the New River after migrants due to the pathogens in the water.

The forum closed out the Q&A period with edited questions received from the public no later than noon that day. Some were holdovers from the District 2 forum, but there were a few new questions.

The candidates were asked what the biggest issue facing the county was, with Price focusing on roads and Irigoyen focusing on finances.

“Our citizens feel undervalued by our county because of years of neglect to our roads and bridges. This area of infrastructure is the pathway to our economic and social well being,” Price said. “Well planned and maintained walkways, roads and bridges minimize congestion, accidents and delays. This keeps us connected and removes physical barriers from remote areas in our community.”

She said of the county’s $650 million budget, only $20 million goes to public works, around 3 percent, she said. “This is a direct reflection of this not being a priority of the budget,” Price said.

“I think that the very biggest problem that we have right now is that the county doesn’t have any money,” Irigoyen said when his turn came up. “So how are we going to develop revenue streams, so then we’re able to give the services that our community deserves?”

He said the county needs to draw multiple businesses that employ between five to 15 employees as a way to generate revenue. Irigoyen also stressed setting up logistics and warehousing in the Imperial Valley to complement the growing manufacturing occurring in Mexicali. He said there is no longer space for those types of businesses in the Tijuana-Otay Mesa region.

To facilitate this business growth, Irigoyen said the Board of Supervisors needs to work with Planning and Development Services Department and Public Works to “streamline their operations there so that we can make it more easier for these companies to come and develop their operations.”

One of the public-submitted questions addressed solar development on agricultural land, particularly productive ag land, in the Valley. The candidates were also asked whether they supported increased solar in general.

As a member of the Imperial Irrigation District Energy Consumers Advisory Committee, Price said she learned how critical solar energy is as one component to the district’s portfolio. “I do support (solar) energy. If it is done responsibly,” she said.

“Ag is very important to our community here,” Irigoyen said. “One in six jobs are in agriculture. The ag business is a $2.6 billion operation here. Sometimes depending on pricing of commodities, could be as much as $5 billion. I can’t tell people what to do with their land. … it’s up to them what they decide to do, what’s more beneficial for them.”

However, Irigoyen said, the county should incentivize building solar fields on places other than prime farmland. He used the example of the county instituting a fee of $750 to place a solar field on farmland vs. a fee of $450 if that field is placed on desert land.

“Solar energy is very important. Green energy is very important when you see that for the future,” he said. “But I think this is a way that we can kind of mitigate and make everybody happy. So I think it’s a good push that we’re doing it that way.”

A question that seemed to catch one of the candidates off guard was on the negotiation of the 2026 guidelines that will replace the expiring reservoir and water management documents and agreements that govern the Colorado River.

“Water is very important. Water is life for our family,” Irigoyen said, referring to his family’s history in farming. “Without water we have nothing here.

“I think that IID’s the lead board to handle the negotiations on the water. But I also feel the Board of Supervisors may be working with the ID board to be in tune to what’s going on so that we can help with suggestions,” he said.

Price said, “I have to be honest, I’m not familiar with the 2026 guidelines for water, but I do agree that we as a county board need to work closely with our local, state and federal agencies and partner with IID.”

A question from the public on what unwanted animals elicited robust responses. The moderator asked what resources could be implemented to alleviate abandoned animals in the county?

“I love animals. I’ve had dogs all my life and many stray animals. I just want to go pick them up and take them to my house,” Irigoyen said. “Unfortunately, I couldn’t have 50 dogs in my house.

“I think that our organizations that we have, the Humane Society, and I think that we have to support them. They have to get a lot of private donations. We need to look for ways to support them,” he said. “You know animals are wonderful for people. When you’re stressed out and if you have an animal at home, they comfort you. They take care of you.”

Irigoyen suggested a website to help facilitate adoptions, or that could gather people and prospective pets together.

Price said the Imperial County Humane Society facility is under strain. “If you want, follow their Facebook page. Every day, it seems that they are reaching out for help from the community for resources that they need. I think we all need to come together. Because the animals in our community need this and the facility and the director and the staff.

“They are doing their best day in and day out. The facility is inadequate,” she said, adding the animals suffer in the summer heat and the winter cold. “I think we need to come together, we need to find ways to support the Humane Society and maybe even other nonprofits.”

“I’m sure that there are entities out there that we can partner with to alleviate the strain. If we do that, and we provide a decent facility for these animals, I can only imagine what the director and the staff will be able to do in our community for animals for so many different programs that they can implement to reduce the amount of stray animals and unwanted animals,” Price added.

After going through the public’s questions, closing statements started, with Price going first.

“I made a decision that I wanted to use my experience, my passion for the community to make a change in our county at the county level. … I really wanted to engage and use my experience at the county level. I felt that I could make a difference.

“I don’t think I’ve done a very good job articulating that tonight. I apologize for this,” Price said, referring to a couple of questions she had no answers for. “But with that said … I really am prepared for and wanted to apply my years of experience at the county level. … I’ve been giving back for over 30 years. I just wanted to get on the board and make a difference with all the different opportunities that are coming our way. I want to make sure that we get a fair and equitable distribution of those opportunities to our county.”

“We need a strong leader that has world experience and business sense. I’m the best candidate for this job. I personally employed hundreds of people over my career, many of whom are still working with me today,” Irigoyen said in closing statement. “I have the experience of developing projects from scratch. Not only do I work with companies in the United States, I also work with companies from Asia, South America, Europe, and the Middle East. I understand the diverse cultures, customs and business practices. I am a troubleshooter and I have reinvigorated troubled operations here in the United States and also in Argentina.”

Irigoyen said he will focus on transparent governance, collaborative problem solving and innovative solutions to the county’s challenges.

“I envision an Imperial Valley where our residents see an improved quality of life, or economic opportunities for our youth in our community … we can work towards a future that is prosperous, sustainable, and inclusive,” he said.