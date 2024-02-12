Man, 60, Found Dead in Car on Aten and Forrester Near Imperial

IMPERIAL — A 60-year-old Hispanic man was found dead behind the wheel of his car just after midnight Monday, Feb. 12 by an Imperial County sheriff’s deputy conducting a vehicle check, according to sheriff’s logs.

The death “does not appear to be suspicious at this time but will know more during autopsy,” Imperial County sheriff’s Sgt. George Figueroa stated Monday afternoon. Figueroa is supervising deputy coroner.

An identity on the decedent was not released as no family had been found as late Monday, according to Figueroa.

Limited information was available, but according to the logs, the deputy who found the man around 12:28 a.m. indicated he was “slumped over, (with) blood coming from (his) nose.”

Figueroa confirmed that by the time the man was found, rigor mortis had set in. Generally, according to the Journal of Forensic Sciences and Criminal Investigation, rigor sets in two to three hours after death during winter temperatures.

The scene looks like it was cleared and the man’s 2005 Nissan Sentra was towed from the area about 2:45 a.m. The logs mention something about “notification” occurring on Waterman Avenue, but no further information was immediately available.