Citizens Energy Corp. to Provide $100K in Niland Flood Relief

In response to devastating floods impacting the residents of Niland in late 2023, Citizens Energy Corp. will provide $100,000 in financial assistance to aid affected families in the rural community, according to an Imperial Irrigation District press release.

Citizens Energy is a partner of IID and aims to offset the significant recovery and replacement costs faced by citizens of Niland in the wake of the storm event that struck just two weeks after Tropical Storm Hilary, leaving the area saturated, further exacerbating effects of the subsequent flooding caused by a combination of rainfall alone and the overflow of the Highline Canal to the east of the township.

“Following the back-to-back challenges posed by Tropical Storm Hilary and the subsequent major storm, the residents of Niland have faced unprecedented hardships,” Division 3 IID Director Gina Dockstader said in the press release. “Through this financial assistance provided by our friends at Citizens Energy, which is greatly appreciated, we jointly stand with the community, offering a helping hand to ensure that together, we can overcome the impacts of these severe weather events.”

The initiative reflects the joint commitment of Citizens Energy and IID to support residents, ensuring they have the necessary resources to rebuild and recover from these catastrophic events.

“We stand with the people of Niland during their time of need,” Citizens Energy President Joe Kennedy III stated in the release. “Our work with IID has always been about using financial resources generated by our partnership transmission projects to serve the citizens of Imperial County.”

The funds, which will be coordinated by the IV Wellness Foundation, are expected to be available after March 1. The assistance will be available to those residents who have suffered damage to their homes and properties from the flood events, aiming to alleviate some of the financial burdens associated with repairs, replacements and other recovery efforts.

For more information on the eligibility criteria and application process, residents can contact IID’s Public Programs Unit at 760-482-3306 or send an email to: publicprograms@iid.com. IID, along with its partners like Citizens Energy, remains committed to assisting the Niland community through this challenging time toward a resilient recovery.