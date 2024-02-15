IID Public Workshops Planned Over Energy Bill Changes

The Imperial Irrigation District has scheduled several public informational workshops in the Imperial and Coachella valleys in February to help inform its energy customers about positive changes they will see to their energy bills in 2024, according to an IID press release.

Topics include changes to the energy bill structure (Energy Cost Adjustment billing costs) and how it will help lower summer bills, updated information on IID’s Average Bill Payment Plan and Residential Energy Assistance Program (REAP), as well as some helpful tips to read your energy bill.

“Some very important, positive changes are in the works for 2024,” IID General Manager Jamie Asbury said in the press release. “The district is working hard to make these changes and, through the public workshops, we hope to be able to connect with more customers, sharing helpful information.”

Among the most significant changes is the implementation of a more predictable billing model for customers in 2024. In an effort to help shield consumers from spiking summer energy bills, the IID Board of Directors moved to reform the monthly ECA, leveling these charges throughout 2024. As an additional way to mitigate billing spikes, the district is also in the process of transitioning nearly 12,000 customers enrolled in REAP to the Average Bill Payment Plan.

Presentations will be given in English and Spanish. Except where noted, all public workshops begin at 4 p.m.