It’s time I addressed lighter issues and not my usual boomer “gloom and doom.”

Since the Golden Globe award ceremony just passed, the Academy Awards, the self-stroking from the escapist, distracting entertainment world cannot be far behind. Hollywood, America’s unofficial Ministry of Information, once again unfurls the red carpet and everyone is supposed to have a grand time betting on the winners.

That’s all well and good, but I’ll focus today on fare that my good friend, Tom, and I agree deserves the label, “movies we can’t watch more than once.”

To make sure we’re on the same page, I will provide the skimpiest sketch of either the denouement or an incident that made the movie particularly distasteful. I doubt I will do justice to the movie. Not my intention.

Also, since this list entails 23 movies, I will self-indulge as Hollywood does and break this column into two parts, much like “Dune” (the remake) and not in the manner of the Dream Factory’s terminal disease, “sequelitis.” It could be worse. I could break it down “Captain Marvel”- or “Buck Rogers”-like into endless, cliff-hanger episodes …

Drum roll. Now in no particular order movies that may rank among the most psychologically ugly of all time. And uglier still that in describing why they’re undesirable to watch, I include SPOILERS! Read on at your risk.

“The Vanishing.” A young French couple on a road trip stop to stretch at a rest area. She walks off, never returns. Her beau goes crazy looking for her. The police have no clues. She. Just. Vanished. He becomes trapped like a mosquito in amber. His life narrows into an obsessive quest to find her. He loses friends, his job, his sense of time. His mind. The seasons pass. He posts her picture everywhere. He puts out missing persons feelers. One day he gets an anonymous response. The caller will let him know where she ended up but our hero must do as told. He does. Expect a claustrophobic, depressing Poe-esque denouement. Nothing to see here, folks. Move on. As if this French movie weren’t bad enough, Hollywood remade it. Ay, ay, ay.

“The Road to Perdition.” A heartbreaker about love, misplaced loyalty and betrayal. An enforcer for the mob, raised like a son by the capo finds his life and his son’s endangered when the capo’s real son embezzles the mob and sets up the enforcer and his family to be killed. The film is told in flashback by the enforcer’s son — the sole family member to survive. Wickedness triumphs, sort of. Not to mention the pain left in the viewer’s soul.

“Radio Flyer.” Among the worst of this lot. An abusive, alcoholic child-beater drives his highly imaginative, escapist 8-year-old stepson to suicide. Wretched.

“Sleeping with the Enemy.” A decent woman marries an anal-retentive wife beater. She fakes her death. Moves from the East Coast to the Midwest, starts a new life. The psycho tracks her down, terrorizes her anew. Once a nice lady, she kills him to end it. Gag.

“Seven.” A Bible-inspired serial killer does in his victims in accordance with the Seven Deadly Sins. He manipulates the detective on his trail into killing him in a fit of “sinful” rage after the envy-riddled serial killer decapitates the detective’s pregnant wife. Grotesque.

“Saw.” Another in the jump-cut narrative genre which throws linear narrative out the window. Yet another serial killer finds a way to get victims to hurt themselves or hurt and kill each other to escape their predicament; then gets away with it. Bloody, nasty and masochistic. It spawned a ridiculous number of … sequels. Hollywood, really?

“Room.” A wretched story about a woman and her son imprisoned in a small room for seven years by a sociopath. This tedious story appears to go nowhere fast. The woman and son eventually escape. The son who knew only captivity slowly adjusts to the real world. The woman, with serious PTSD, attempts suicide. Despite attempts at a positive ending, the relentlessly depressing narrative leaves one numb, if not indifferent.

“Mystic River.” Three childhood friends, one traumatized when he’s kidnaped and raped. As adults the daughter of one gets killed. The father suspects his traumatized friend did it, forces a confession at gunpoint, kills him. Later it turns out the daughter was accidentally killed by her friends. The other friend knows one friend killed the other and lets sleeping dogs lie. Yet another depressing film about tragic lives. What’s to see again?

“One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.” A great book, a depressing movie. Our hero feigns insanity to avoid prison. Once in the asylum he realizes most of the inmates are depressed neurotics escaping from life’s problems on the outside. Their keepers keep them drugged so nothing changes. Our hero befriends a Native American who seldom speaks. The hero persuades the inmates that nothing is wrong with them, that their keepers are keeping them intentionally depressed and dependent. He reacts violently toward the chief nurse. He gets lobotomized. His friend the Native American euthanizes our hero out of compassion and escapes the asylum. Hated this film.

In the book, the Native American is the moral center of the story who finds redemption witnessing the hero’s sacrifice. In the film, the hero gets center stage and his lobotomy is an exercise in masochism and rage. Nasty.

“Saving Private Ryan.” A captain receives orders for his platoon to rescue a soldier trapped behind enemy lines. The rescue succeeds, but the entire platoon dies in the process. A silly flashback sequence frames this otherwise painful story. Heck, how sad is this movie? Even Vin Diesel dies! I walked out of the theater numb …

“Sophie’s Choice.” Yes, the great Meryl Streep portrays the eponymous character. She carries a wound as big as World War II due to a horrible experience during the Holocaust. The pain has killed her spirit, any chance at life. She lives with a toxic, dysfunctional, suspicious lover. Not a good ending, I am afraid. The viewer absorbs a lot of trauma.

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas.” Yet another Holocaust movie, from the Nazi side. The son of a German concentration camp officer befriends a boy about his age imprisoned in the camp. The inmate wears “striped pajamas.” One day they trade clothing. The son gets sent to the gas chambers. Endings don’t get grimmer than this. Ghastly.

“Eyes Without a Face.” Another French entry. To be honest, I saw this film quite by accident when I was 12 as part of a monster double-feature. A serial-killer doctor kidnaps and kills young ladies, removes their faces to transplant on his daughter’s disfigured face. He keeps dogs in the basement for his transplant experiments. The doctor’s assistant, the lovely actress Valli (she of “The Third Man” fame), lures the young women to the lab. Eventually, the daughter finds them out. She kills the assistant so that a victim can escape, releases pigeons (foreshadowing John Woo!) and the dogs that eventually kill the mad doctor. The innocent girl walks off into a dark forest escorted by pigeons. Haunting. All those young women died needlessly. (TO BE CONTINUED)

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.