Calexico Celebrates the ‘Year of the Wood Dragon’

ESPERANZA COLIO WARREN VIDEO

CALEXICO — Possibly in the hopes of a prosperous and luck-filled new year, a packed house inside the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center endured the clanging percussion and the mischievous dragon-like lions weaving through the seated crowd taking photos and capturing cell phone footage.

Part of the traditional lion dance, the scene was a sampling of the city of Calexico’s Chinese New Year celebration on Friday evening, Feb. 16, that appeared to invite many of the communities Chinese and Asian American dignitaries to ring in the “Year of the Wooden Dragon,” according to the Chinese zodiac.

A gallery first and foremost, art for the event was a retrospective of the late Mexicali artist and Professor Eduardo Auyón Gerardo titled, “Caballos Celestiales.” The original retrospective under that title was introduced by the state of Baja California in Auyón’s honor in 2014.

Calexico martial arts students perform on stage during the city’s Chinese New Year celebration on Friday, Feb. 16, in the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO

Auyón was born in China to a Chinese father and a Mexican mother in 1935 and arrived in Mexico in 1960. He was active in many Chinese-Mexico associations, where at one point he spoke before 300 diplomatic officials. He wrote two books on the historical plight of the Chinese into the Mexico desert, much of which was based around labor.

Calexico officials and city residents gather for a photo at the city’s Chinese New Year celebration on Friday, Feb. 16, in the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. | PHOTO COURTESY OF THE CITY OF CALEXICO

Calexico’s Chinese New Year celebration also included presentations by Manuel Auyón Lau and various performances on the stage and through the crowd (the lion dance) by both the Calexico Martial Arts Academy and Lohan School of Shaolin of Calexico.

The lion dancers make quite a few appearances this time of year as this is the traditional mechanism for good luck in the ensuing months. But it’s also the way most Asian-run businesses hope to ensure a profitable year. The local lion dancers have been known to make trips to local businesses, and that is the norm for Chinese New Year.

Lion dance troupes visit the houses and shops of the Asian community to do something called “plucking the greens” where the lion plucks green lettuce either hung on a pole or placed on a table in front of the premises, according to the book, “Asian Material Culture.” The “greens” are tied together with a red envelope holding money, which is the reward for the lion troupe whose dance has now brought good luck and fortune to the business.

Feb. 10 marked the start of the “Year of the Wood Dragon,” which according to according to Chinese lore adds the “nourishing” elements of wood to the characteristics of the dragon — “good luck, intelligence, charisma, optimism, strength, and health” — to “bring evolution, improvement, and abundance; it is the perfect time for rejuvenated beginnings and setting the foundation for long-term success.”