Imperial’s ColorFest Charity Fun Run Goes to the Dogs

IMPERIAL — The city of Imperial’s third annual ColorFest Charity Fun Run on Saturday, Feb. 17, ended with food, painting, pets, and live music as hundreds of residents gathered to participate in an evening of giving back.

The late-night gathering was capped with a live performance by ’90s Rockshow, which entertained the crowd with hits from No Doubt, Green Day, blink-182 and Nirvana, among others. And the event was in a new and unique location for the city’s Signature Series events that usually take place downtown as this one was at Deputy Anthony Redondo Park in the Sky Ranch housing subdivision off Aten Road.

As festival goers took a trip down the 1990s rock memory lane, they also had the opportunity to explore foods and other artifacts from the 14 various vendors that participated in the event.

Youths were not left out, as there was a designated playground for them to enjoy the festival.

The event was designed to help support the local homeless animal population, and part of the proceeds generated by the ColorFest charity fundraiser will go to the Humane Society of Imperial County.

In addition, the festival was sponsored by various local businesses. “We had several sponsors for the event, some of them included Alfords Distributing, Uni-Temps, and local banks like First Imperial Credit Union, and several others,” said Anthony Lopez, parks and recreation director for the city.

The late-night festivities gave local businesses a chance to demonstrate their goods and services to the community while at the same time giving back to the Humane Society.

“I think this is a great way for the Humane Society to really build on what they are looking for. The city of Imperial worked really hard to put this together, and it’s benefiting the Humane Society and the pets in a really great way,” said Rudy Robles, owner of Buddy Sweets Dog Daycare in Brawley.

Commenting on the event, the owner of Loaded Waffles in El Centro, Raymundo, said, “It was nice, and it was calm. I thought it was fun with all the colors and everything.” When asked how the event helps local businesses, he said, “It helps local businesses show off their products to the people of Imperial.”

The owner of the Pitstop, a small restaurant focusing on Buffalo chicken fries, Frappuccinos and other snacks, explained how some of the proceeds will benefit the Humane Society.

“Their prices were a little lower this year, the event prices, so that was nice, and they told us that some of those fees were going to the Humane Society, which is something that we support a lot. We support the Humane Society ourselves and Dee’s Rescue,” she said.

“I think it’s really good that the city of Imperial is giving back to the Humane Society shelter. I know especially since COVID, there’s been a rise in people returning their animals and animals going missing. So, I think it’s good that local governments are getting involved in something like this just because we need to bring more awareness to the amounts of animals being housed there,” said Giselle Ortega, a representative from the city of Imperial.