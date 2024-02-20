GUEST COLUMN: Two Courts, Two Architectures 

In 1908, just a year after Imperial County was incorporated, architect Thomas Fellows designed a utilitarian two-story brick building to serve as the first Imperial County Superior Court. It was a practical structure, but a step above the previous temporary courthouse that Sheriff Mobly Meadows had secured out of an “old furniture warehouse and real estate office.” Imperial County was but a year old, but its justice needs in a thriving agrarian community were many. It soon became apparent that this small courthouse would not serve the growing population of Imperial County.

Imperial County’s first courthouse established by then-Sheriff Mobly Meadows. | CALIFORNIA STATE LIBRARY, CIRCA 1920s

Fifteen years later, architects Ralph Swearingen and Don W. Wells would begin work on the magnificent classic revival structure at the center of El Centro which is now affectionately known as “the old courthouse.” For over 100 years the Superior Court of Imperial County stood as an architectural jewel of Southern California, and a monument to the beaux-arts school of the early 1900s. Opening in 1924, it is also mirrored by the striking revival design of the old El Centro Post Office built just eight years later in 1932.

The century-wide gulf between the old courthouse, with its hierarchy of spaces, classical symmetry, doric columns and clear Grecian temple influence deeply contrasts with the modern architecture of the new El Centro courthouse. The new courthouse is a beautifully designed asymmetrical structure, the interior is light and airy, and centers around a small garden. The difference between the two buildings is extraordinary. The “old courthouse” exemplifies a court architecture, and indeed a form of justice, which typified the early part of the 20th century. There is a profound emphasis on power, order and social hierarchy. The prominent doric columns at the entrance to the court have been traditionally associated with strength. As the doric columns move inward into the vestibule, the second set of inner columns become sharply square or “perfected,” even fragile. The old courthouse is classically symmetrical with a strong sense of verticality. Justice is done here. Order from chaos is found within the temple walls.

The Imperial County Superior Courthouse is shown the year of its opening in 1924. Designed by architects Ralph Swearingen and Don W. Wells, it was an example of the beaux-arts school of architecture of the early 1900s. | ©UCLA CHARLES E. YOUNG RESEARCH LIBRARY DEPARTMENT OF SPECIAL COLLECTIONS

In contrast, the new courthouse demonstrates a modern legal architecture which shows fundamental shifts in the way we view justice, people and the rule of law. Unlike the strong classical influence of the old courthouse which is contained within a relatively small but tall 100-foot length building, the new courthouse is a goliath 46,810 square feet over a sprawling 3.57 acres. The new courthouse has a more open entryway, and roomier hallways. Despite large panel windows, the old courthouse uses substantial artificial lighting and has limited natural lighting. The El Centro courthouse turns the idea on its head, using bright paneling inside courtrooms and massive windows to capitalize on natural light in the outer hallways. The newer courtrooms frame jurists against a nearly white desert rock background. The 30-foot high courtroom ceilings create a strong sense of grandeur and formality, but without the powerful vertical lines present in the facade of the old courthouse. The new courthouse is strikingly asymmetrical, while symmetry is a core classical component of the old courthouse. In short, rather than an ancient Greek temple rising elegantly out of the land to do justice, the new courthouse seems to be part of the landscape. Perhaps even belonging to it. A unique area for justice at home in the desert environment.

The new El Centro Courthouse located on Wake Avenue is shown in phases of construction. The courthouse opened Jan. 2. | PHOTOS COURTESY OF COURTS.CA.GOV

The sense of movement, asymmetry and even a little bit of friendliness in the new courthouse was not a common quality in early courthouses. The majority of early, and mid 20th-century courthouses are classic revival. Both classic revival and neoclassical refers to the resurgence in the architecture of Greece and Rome and are typified by a symmetrical white Greek temple aspect common in many government buildings. Like the Imperial County Superior Court, courthouses built in this style are often characterized by a flat roof and elevated floor (called a stylobate) supporting powerful columns at the entryway. The Supreme Court of the United States, the New York County Courthouse, the United States District Court in New Haven, Connecticut, and the mid 19th-century US District Court in Louisiana are all excellent examples.

© ARCHITECT OF THE CAPITAL, UNITED STATE SUPREME COURT FACADE

Classical Greco-Roman themes like white marble emphasize the western humanities and amplify an early 20th-century power structure which was still profoundly segregated. When located in prominent places in the public space, classical-type structures have traditionally tended to amplify power in the ruling class of a literate, affluent, white populace. As noted by Rutgers University’s Dr. Lyra Monteiro, “when heritage is materialized in public space, it also conveys a sense of ownership rights over that public space.”

The new El Centro courthouse is none of these things. It eschews white marble for stone, has movement and grandeur without becoming somber or hushed, and prioritizes people over structure. The designers of the new courthouse were clearly mindful that the court is a place where people gather and may wait for hours on end. The outer hallway on the second floor is a clear nod to litigant comfort. This alone separates the new courthouse from the legal architecture of the early 20th century, which was not overly concerned with the comfort of the hoi polloi. The overall feel is that it is a court built with people in mind.

As Eric Baldwin notes, a courthouse is far more than a place where litigation occurs. It “reflects the beliefs, priorities, and aspirations of a people (and is) a meeting ground, cultural hub, and social gathering place.” Here in Imperial County, with our tightly knit community, strong sense of culture and intense affection for both family and neighbors, the architecture of a courthouse and the values it communicates are just as important as what happens within. When a courthouse communicates through its architecture that the people and land are important, it amplifies the message that those values are intrinsic to local justice.

Kelly Ranasinghe is a government attorney practicing child welfare law. He is a board-certified child welfare law specialist through the National Association of Counsel for Children and has published articles on child welfare, children’s exposure to domestic violence, immigration, trauma and human trafficking. All opinions in this article are those of the author and no other organization or agency with which he is affiliated.