Man Convicted of Assault for Ramming Teens’ Vehicle

EL CENTRO — A jury found Rogelio Adrian Vasquez guilty of three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on Friday, Feb. 16, for intentionally ramming his vehicle into a car occupied with teenagers, according to the Imperial County District Attorney’s Office.

On April 15, 2023, Vasquez rammed his lifted Jeep into a Hyundai Elantra occupied by three teens. The defendant chased the victims from an El Sol Market parking lot in El Centro to a cul-de-sac at Snapdragon Way in Imperial, according to the DA’s Office.

After cornering the victims in the cul-de-sac of the residential neighborhood, Vasquez intentionally accelerated his lifted Jeep into the driver side of the Hyundai. The victims were not injured but the vehicle sustained moderate damage.

This attack was completely unprovoked and there was no prior relationship between the victims and the defendant, the DA’s Office stated.

The jury returned the guilty verdicts on all counts and a sentencing hearing for Vasquez is scheduled for March 28. Deputy District Attorney Eric Alizade prosecuted the case on behalf of the people with support of the Imperial Police Department, the Imperial County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, and the Imperial County District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program. Victim advocate David Briseno was instrumental in providing victim assistance through the entirety of this case.

“Make no mistake about it, this was a violent crime, and that is unacceptable in our community,” said Imperial County District Attorney George Marquez in the press release. “The criminal justice community will continue our best efforts to keep our communities safe and fight for justice and the rights of all victims of crimes.”