1,300 Animals Will Take Center Stage at Mid-Winter Fair

IMPERIAL — When the 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair opens March 1, it will feature about 1,300 animal exhibits ranging from the 15 junior breeding boer goats to several hundred market sheep, market swine, feeder calves and steers.

Animals at the California Mid-Winter Fair is a staple. | PHOTO COURTESY OF CALIFORNIA MID-WINTER FAIR

Included in the junior poultry exhibits this year will be 37 market turkeys in a show that will make a return after a lengthy absence.

Judging and showmanship events begin the first day of the fair with rabbits, cavies and poultry competition, as well as dogs, junior horses, pygmy goats and junior dairy goats.

The schedule picks up over the first weekend with judging of junior market livestock including market beef, steer, goat, feeder calves, sheep and swine.

The Parade of Champions for all Junior and Future Farmers of America Champions and Reserve Champions will be at 6 p.m. March 3 in the Swine Ring.

In addition to FFA members, 4-H and Grange members will be competing for the top market and showmanship prizes, including Round Robin Showmanship where they display their expertise in showing various types of animals. First- and second-place exhibitors in various categories become eligible to compete in the Round Robin competition.

The 4-H Large Animal Round Robin will be at 6 p.m. March 5 while FFA Large Animals will compete at 6 p.m. March 6. The Junior, Senior and FFA Small Animal Round Robin will be at 6 p.m. March 7.

In the Large Animal Round Robin, contestants must show each species of production steer, beef cattle, market goat, dairy goat, sheep, swine, horse and Holstein feeder calves. The Small Animal Round Robin includes rabbits, poultry, cavies, pygmy goats, waterfowl and dogs.

Two auctions, March 8 and 9, will conclude the fair’s animal events. The order of sale at these auctions will be announced later.

The 2023 auction brought in nearly $1.8 million for the sellers. The highest price was paid for a steer: $15,720 while the highest price per pound ($95) was paid for a goat.