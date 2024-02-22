Holtville Public Safety Building Progress Picks Up Steam

HOLTVILLE — After a period of inaction, within the last two weeks the newest renderings and floor plans of Holtville’s long-awaited new Public Safety Building were delivered to the city from architect Rubin Medina.

The latest details on the facility, which is set for the northeast corner of Pine and Sixth streets and will house the Holtville Fire Department and serve as the emergency services location, were presented to the City Council on Feb. 5 by City Manager Nick Wells and Fire Chief Alex Silva.

“We’re hoping for plans on the electrical, HVAC, and the whole nine yards by this summer,” Wells said in a phone interview on Tuesday, Feb. 20, specifying that the city is hoping to have designs finalized by July 1. “We’re really, really hoping to break ground by the end of the year.”

Wells said the city even went as far as talking to its trusty ride vendor for the Carrot Festival and informed the company that it may have to move to a new location nearby for next year’s festival due to the foreseeable construction of the building.

The newest renderings of the Holtville Public Safety Building show site plans of the facility. | COURTESY OF THE CITY OF HOLTVILLE/RUBEN MEDINA

Efforts are being made in the design plans to include a special Holtville “H” in a shade of orange to represent the carrot capital of the world. Additionally, some of the stone structures along both the Pine and Sixth Street walls include designs in such a geometric style that portray carrot-esque shapes on the wall in two-tone orange hues.

This Public Safety Building was fully developed on paper nearly 20 years ago by the previous Holtville administration, and unfortunately, it was a project placed on the backburner of the city’s priorities due the cost of construction continuing to rise, among other details. “We’re hoping to avoid that (delay) again, so we’re pushing hard to make this happen as soon as possible,” Wells said.

The city manager mentioned that there are struggles with getting funding for the final phases of the project. “We’re chasing funding sources from wherever we can get. We’ve talked to our Congressman and various state agencies, including Assemblyman (Eduardo) Garcia, and are also seeking funding from federal sources to help finish the project,” he said.

The project previously had been operating on a combination of government bond and grant funding, and Wells noted that the city still has that money in the bank, ready to be used from nearly 20 years ago now. Some of the more recent funds received have come from COVID-19 relief from the federal government in the amount of well over $1 million thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act, according to Wells.

The city is actively looking into other funding sources, including the state Community Development Block Grant Program, specifically designed to help improve public services and infrastructure in cities. Wells admitted that there have been several roadblocks in gathering funding, something the city is working to resolve presently. “We are seeking funding from multiple sources, and are really searching for the money to make this happen,” Wells concluded.

The newest renderings of the Holtville Public Safety Building show floor plans of the facility. | COURTESY OF THE CITY OF HOLTVILLE/RUBEN MEDINA

New Functional Improvements

Chief Silva is particularly excited to see this long-awaited building come to life for a range of reasons. “The plans are amazing, it’s going to be a really nice public safety building, and it’s going to definitely enhance our responses,” Silva said on Tuesday.

One detail the fire crews are especially looking forward to is a kitchen in the new facility, something they’ve worked without in Holtville. “Right now the guys have to bring their own food prepared, and this way it’ll save them money and it’ll be a little bit more comfortable to have our own kitchen,” Silva said.

“It’s also going to have a community area where they can have City Council meetings, we can have trainings and special programs that we can offer,” Silva continued.

The chief described plans to include a multi-purpose classroom that will have space for 30 seats, something that will significantly make changes to the effectiveness of the city’s responses during an emergency.

“It’s perfect, so the community can have meetings there and such. And in the event of a large disaster or something, because currently our emergency operations center is at the city hall, so we have to go over there and the Sheriff’s Department has to meet us there. This will be much better,” Silva said.

The new facility will also include some of the latest fire safety technology, something Silva was eager to elaborate on, and a detail that he specifically requested. “Currently, if we go to a structure fire or a vehicle fire, we get all these chemicals on us that are carcinogens, and as of right now, we have to get outside with the water hose and wash it down,” Silva explained.

“This new facility will have a room specifically to decon (decontaminate) our gear so we can get back to work quicker, and will give better protection to my staff,” he said.