IMPERIAL — During discussion over a revision to the city’s $3 million Highway 86 Beautification Project, city officials revealed that its expansive blueprint to revamp the corridor that has been four years in the making could start construction in May.

The Imperial City Council met on Wednesday, Feb. 21, to consider a revision to an already approved concept plan issued for the rehabilitation of the Highway 86 corridor ranging from the south end of Imperial at Treshill Road, all through town to the north end of Ralph Road.

The project was fully funded through Congress by the U.S. House of Representatives’ Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, when the city of Imperial’s project was selected as one of 1,473-member designated projects for funding as part of a FAST Act amendment in June 2021. The Valley’s former Congress Juan Vargas (D-Chula Vista) helped secure the INVEST in America Act funding.

The changes being requested to plans were described by Othon Mora, Imperial’s community development director. He proposed that the initial concept plan of blocking off Fourth and Sixth streets be revised by keeping them open and adding left turn lanes, making roads more accessible, which would increase the flow of traffic.

With making such changes, Mora said he hopes to start construction of phase 1 of the site plan by May of 2024.

In the redesigning of Highway 86, new and developed landscaping would include construction on multi-purpose trails and pedestrian and bicycle lanes along the current shoulders and center medians that now stand bleak and barren with dirt and alkaline. Envisioning the need to keep up with the rapid growth of local businesses and help keep connection within the community, concepts in the plan included proposed roundabouts, right-in-right-outs, crosswalks and traffic lights.

In the north end of town, ranging from 15th Street to Ralph Road, the installment of a traffic light is set for Ralph Road, while keeping the current signal at Neckel Road. A proposed right-in-right out is also scheduled for installment at Belford Road, with crosswalks at Ralph Road and Neckel Road. In the center section of town, from 15th Street to Second Street, three roundabouts are in order.

Starting at 15th Street, down south through town at Worthington Road and Barioni Boulevard, and Second Street. Included in the center section are four right in-right outs. Beginning at 12th Street, down to 10th Street, Sixth Street and Fourth Street. Crosswalks are also to be added at 15th Street, Worthington Road and Barioni Boulevard and Second Street.

The south section, ranging from Second Street to Treshill Road, would include three new traffic lights. Locations for new traffic lights would begin between the area of the Imperial County airport and Imperial Valley Fairgrounds, one at Wall Road, and finally Treshill Road.

For now, anticipation runs high for the start of construction for the Phase 1 site plan for the Highway 86 Beautification Project. “We look forward to … when did you say, April?” joked Mayor Robert Amparano, “It’s OK, I can try to get one more month.”

The council approved the revision.

Fourth Street where it intersects with both Imperial Avenue and Highway 86 is shown. The Imperial City Council recently approved a revision to its Highway 86 Beautification Project that keeps both Fourth and Sixth streets open at Highway 86. Early plans blocked off both side streets. | RUBY AUREN-SMITHSON PHOTO

Council Brings Back Welcome Monuments

Tabled at the previous City Council meeting, the council got deeper into discussion on its quest to purchase two “Welcome to City of Imperial” signs. Locations for the signs had previously been approved for installation in the median areas of both the south end of Imperial on Treshill Road and Highway 86, and the north end of Imperial by Ralph Road and Highway 86.

There was dialogue on what the new signs should look like, including font, outlining and coloring, painting a picture of what the residents and visitors of Imperial would see.

“Typically at the park sites, they are a deep blue, if you want to follow that same color scheme, that’s fine,” Parks and Recreation Director Tony Lopez said.

“Want to keep the blue the same … just to keep them all uniformed?” Lopez added, in which the members of the City Council unanimously agreed.

As a foundation, there are to be additions of boulders and lights at the base of the Welcome signs, increasing the visibility and overall visual effect.

“We went out for three quotes, we tried three local vendors … we did get a lot of follow up questions on what we wanted. We even gave them an example of the drawings … we’re still waiting to date on quotes from local vendors,” Lopez told the council.

Purchasing with a local vendor would ultimately save money by avoiding any freight charge otherwise presented by outside merchants, city officials said.

Even with no clear decision of a vendor for the monument or base materials, the City Council unanimously approved a budget not to exceed $250,000.