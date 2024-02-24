Of the four seats on the Superior Court of California, Imperial County bench up for re-election in 2024, Superior Court Judge Christopher J. Plourd’s Seat 1 is the only to face a challenger in Francisco Amador, a former reserve police officer and practicing attorney with offices in various locations outside Imperial County.

Hon. Judge Christopher J. Plourd

Age: 68

City of residence: El Centro

Family: Sons, Timothy L. Plourd, Jeffrey R. Plourd; daughter, Kathrine Plourd Johnson; grandson, Parker S. Johnson; siblings, Steven L. Plourd, William R. Plourd, Martin E. Plourd, Lisa M. Parnow and Jeffrey R. Plourd;

Current employment/Employment history: Judge, Superior Court of the State of California, County of Imperial, 2011 to present; Attorney, private law practice, the Law Office of Christopher J. Plourd, 1988 to 2011; Attorney, staff attorney, Defenders Inc., Felony Cases, February l986 to June of l988; Attorney, assistant public defender, Imperial County Public Defender’s Office, El Centro, July l983 to February l986; Attorney, Plourd, Blume, Scoville, Strickland and Breeze, a professional corporation, El Centro, May l981 through June l983; Law clerk, Justice Don Work, Fourth District Court of Appeals, Division One, San Diego, September 1979 through January 1980.

Political experience: Appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to the Superior Court of Imperial County in December 2011; re-elected to the Superior Court of Imperial County in 2012 and 2016.

Other affiliations/memberships/board positions: American Academy of Forensic Sciences, 1992 to present; American Association for the Advancement of Science,1993 to present; American Society of Forensic Odontology, 1995 to Present; American Society of Testing Materials, (ASTM), E-30 Committee on Forensic Sciences, 2001-2008, 2016, 2021-present; California Judges Association, 2012 to present; American Judges Association 2012 to present; California Latino Judges Association 2012 to present.

Education: Thomas Jefferson College of Law, San Diego, Juris Doctorate, August 1980; Butler University, Indianapolis, Indiana, B.A., June 1977; Central Union High school, Class of 1973.

Admitted to Practice Law, State Bar of California, 1981.

Admitted to United States District Court, Southern District of California, 1981. Certified by California State Bar as a Criminal Law Specialist, 1991-present Admitted to Practice Law, United States District Court, District of Arizona, 1995.

Reasons for running and top issues:

Local Representation on the Bench: Building a Strong Foundation of Justice in Imperial County

The upcoming judicial election in Imperial County holds immense significance for local representation on the bench. I, Judge Christopher J. Plourd, am a long-time resident intimately connected to the community and I seek re-election against Francisco “Frank” Amador, a Floridian with no ties to Imperial Valley. As an experienced Judge I would emphasize the importance of electing a judge with strong ties to the community and the invaluable insights they bring to serve Imperial County.

I was raised in the Valley and possess a profound understanding of the community’s values, concerns, and aspirations. Throughout my career, I have been dedicated to upholding justice, fairness, and equality, ensuring the protection of the rights of all individuals.

Unlike my opponent, who resides in Florida, I have deep roots in the community that has provided me with an intimate understanding of its challenges. I have tirelessly worked to maintain the community’s trust in the legal system, ensuring fair and impartial judicial proceedings for everyone.

Electing a judge with strong ties to the community is crucial for safeguarding the interests of Imperial County residents. My 13 years’ experience as a working Judge gives me a local perspective and enables me to comprehend the dynamics and intricacies of the region, making informed decisions that benefit the community as a whole.

Imperial County deserves a representative who not only understands the people but also demonstrates dedication and a genuine interest in the community’s well-being. Judge Christopher J. Plourd is prepared to build upon his past accomplishments and maintain the integrity of the legal system, ensuring that justice is served with fairness and equity.

As the election nears, Judge Plourd expresses gratitude for the ongoing support from the community. He looks forward to continuing to work alongside the residents of Imperial County, listening to their concerns, and striving to build a brighter future together.

Francisco Amador

Occupation: Attorney at law

Qualifications: I’ve been a California practicing attorney at law for the past 22 years. In addition, I served as a reserve police officer and also as a U.S. Marine. On my website are three pictures: (1) me in my police uniform standing next to my mother, (2) me at my law office and (3) me in my U.S. Marines uniform. Please see the three pictures on my website at www.amadorforjudge.com

As a Hispanic, I look forward to serving as Superior Court judge in a majority Hispanic county. And promise to temper justice and fairness with compassion. Please vote for me for Superior Court judge in the March 5, 2024, elections so that I may continue my public service. Public service was instilled in me by my parents both lifelong retired public-school teachers. As a practicing attorney at law for the past 22 years, I’m qualified to serve as Superior Court judge. Please remember to vote for me, Francisco Amador, for Superior Court judge in the March 5, 2024, elections and please spread the word with friends and family. Your help in spreading the word to vote for Francisco Amador is very important because I’m not accepting contributions. Thank you.