THE CANDIDATES: U.S. House of Representatives, 25th District

The March 5 Primary and the Nov. 5 General Election will comprise the first full election for Imperial County’s 25th Congressional District representative since redistricting aligned our area with its northern neighbors, when Imperial County had previously been aligned west along the border.

The incumbent in the race, U.S. Rep. Dr. Raul Ruiz, a Democrat, became the Imperial Valley’s federal legislator with redistricting. He will be joined on the ballot by Democrat Oscar Ortiz, Ryan Burkett, who has stated no party preference, and Republicans Miguel Chapa, Ceci Truman and Ian Weeks.

Despite contacting almost all of their campaigns at least twice, Oscar Ortiz was the only candidate to send in a profile/bio to this newspaper. A contact for Truman could not be found as there is no way to reach her website or social media pages.

Oscar Ortiz

Age: 34

City of residence: Indio

Current employment/Employment history: Council member, city of Indio; director of education, Friends of the Desert Mountains

Political experience: Council member, city of Indio, 2018-present; mayor, city of Indio, 2023; mayor pro tem, city of Indio, 2022

Other affiliations/memberships/leadership positions:

● Chair, Energy & Sustainability Committee, Coachella Valley Association of Governments (CVAG), 2019-present

● Energy and Environment Committee, Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), 2019-present

● Regional Council, Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), 2023-present

● Coachella Valley Representative, Inland Regional Energy Network, 2023 – Present

● Fellow, Water Education for Latino Leaders (WELL), 2023

Education: Chemistry B.S., Stanford University, 2012

Reasons for running and top issues: I’m running for Congress to represent the voices of our community members at the federal level. Our region is experiencing tremendous population and economic growth as a result of our proximity to more expensive neighboring regions, development of Hell’s Kitchen, and plans for lithium extraction. These trends in growth have long been expected and documented, and yet, our region’s infrastructure remains severely unprepared to absorb it. Without adequate housing availability and transportation infrastructure, easy access to quality healthcare, education, and consideration of long-term impacts on cost of living, jobs, the environment, and our indigenous populations, the continued growth in population and economy has potential to be detrimental to people that call our district home. We need representation in Congress that will not only deliver federal funding to the region, but partner with community and government at every level to ensure such growth is met with solutions that protect and prioritize the needs of our constituents.

The top issues facing our region and what I plan to address in Congress are as follows:

(1) Addressing the rising cost of living: The rising costs of housing, gasoline, and groceries are putting a strain on our constituents and making it harder to survive. Asking rents across Imperial County have continued to rise over the last two years, and renters now need to earn more than the state’s minimum wage in order to afford to rent. On top of that, over 40 percent of Imperial County residents are food insecure, and we have the highest rate of childhood food insecurity in California despite producing a significant amount of the food consumed across the entire United States. Our constituents should not be struggling to put food on the table for their families, buy homes, and save for the future.

(2) Expanding access to quality healthcare, education, and jobs: The median age of Imperial and Riverside County residents is less than 35 years old. It is incumbent on us to create more education pathways, job opportunities, and healthcare options to support young adults and families. We must work to expand affordable childcare to encourage our young families to stay here, work here, and contribute to our economy, and we must continue to build and protect the child tax credits that successfully lifted children and families out of poverty during the pandemic. Simultaneously, we have a large population aging into retirement with little resources to support them. Our seniors and loved ones face extreme difficulty in paying for hospice, in-home health, and other supportive health services — to the point where loved ones frequently quit their jobs and upend their lives to help. This is a critical and time-sensitive issue we must address with so many Americans currently aging into retirement. Medicare benefits must be restructured so that our seniors receive the healthcare and support they need through all stages of life. We must also consider how social security payments have not kept up with inflation, and how to ensure that our seniors can afford housing, food, transportation, and healthcare throughout their retirement.

(3) Improving infrastructure to support economic and population growth: On average, workers in our region spend an average of 20-30 minutes commuting to and from work. However, for certain industries and for students, commute times can be upwards of over an hour. This poses a major challenge to our households with limited vehicle access, as our current public transportation infrastructure is not designed to support its utilization over the use of cars. This inherently limits upward mobility for those without a car, limits how frequently they can see doctors or spend time with their families, and ultimately stagnates our economy as a whole. As we continue to invest in lithium and work to expand electrical grids to support California’s clean vehicle targets, we must consider the necessity of simultaneously funding the expansion of public transportation options to promote upward mobility for each of our constituents and continued economic diversification. Innovation and the creation of new jobs are exactly what our region needs, but we must work to ensure this expansion supports residents from all backgrounds and income levels.