Calls For More Transparency at Second IVHD Meeting

EL CENTRO — High-minded discussion on the financial studies that are supposed to foretell the funding of the Imperial Valley Healthcare District at times devolved into finger-pointing and claims of lack of transparency during a recent meeting of the district.

At the second meeting of the fledgling Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors on Thursday, Feb. 22, discussions revolved around the options ahead of the board as it worked toward merging the three healthcare entities of the Valley in accordance with the legislation drafted by Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia (D-Coachella) in Assembly Bill 918’s timeline.

The IVHD board gathered to go over a financial analysis report that provided two options from the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission BAE Study, as well as review the debt of Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District and El Centro Regional Medical Center, including a conversation about possible bankruptcy situations.

A small group of concerned citizens and healthcare staff was present to observe the Imperial Valley Healthcare District board meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, where the Imperial Local Agency Formation Commission BAE report was shared among other discussions. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

IVHD President Katie Burnworth notified the public at the Thursday meeting that at the next IVHD meeting (set for 6 p.m. March 14) an official Kaufman-Hall presentation will be given by in-person staff. A presentation on the Kaufman-Hall financial feasibility study, which is directly referenced in AB 918 but which no one from the public has yet to see, was supposed to be presented at the Feb. 22 meeting. Instead, the presentation was moved to March 14.

Burnworth noted that it was important for someone from Kaufman-Hall to be there in-person to answer the public and board’s questions after the presentation, so although it was on agenda to be presented that evening, she made the decision to push it to the next meeting with the hopes of a more productive conversation.

“You have a lot of decisions to make … It’s not about delaying, it’s about doing the right thing, for the whole county,” Catalina Alcantara-Santillan, PMHD board president, told the IVHD board.

“The Board of Supervisors agreed Sept. 27, 2023, that we all had to agree to do feasibility studies from Kaufman-Hall, and all the hospitals were supposed to,” Santillan reminded the IVHD board.

She pointed out that the other parties weren’t being forthcoming with their financial information and said, “Once again, we need transparency. We need to have honest transparency, that’s all we’re asking.”

“We asked them all to release that information. And El Centro and Heffernan refuse to release that information,” District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley told the board, affirming what Santillan said.

Kelley continued, “And I ask that you, the board, ask them to release it, so the public can see it as well.”

Both Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s Chief Executive Officer Tomas Virgen and board Vice President Silvia Bernal disagreed with Santillan’s comment. Virgen took to the podium and said he never received a request, and Bernal followed up, saying, “I’m sitting here and it’s a surprise to me to say that we didn’t want to give out any information. That never came to our attention, we never voted on it. This is completely not true.”

District 4 Imperial County Supervisor Ryan Kelley speaks at the Imperial Valley Healthcare District meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, and clarifies requests from the county to each of the three Imperial Valley healthcare entities. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Supervisor Kelley attempted to set the record straight. Reading an email from his phone dated Sept. 27, 2023, he said, “the response from El Centro regional … ‘Have a nice day,’ but no official response. Heffernan had originally said ‘Will do,’ but did not respond affirmative to release.”

“The county paid for mediation between all parties. We asked you to release that information. And El Centro and Heffernan refused to release that information. So I don’t know if Mr. Virgen forgot or if Silvia never heard about it, they were all communicated through county counsel and Judge Papas.”

Kelley clarified that all three healthcare entities were required to agree to mediation from the retired San Diego Judge Leo S. Papas, and produce information in order for the IVHD to move forward. Kelley also noted that to date, Assembly member Garcia has not responded to the request either.

The terms from the September ruling dictated that if one party did not agree to provide the requested data, they would not be able to move forward with mediation.

LAFCO BAE Study

Matt Kowta, principal from the financial consultant BAE Urban Economics, spoke to the IVHD board via Zoom at Thursday’s meeting and gave a presentation going over his findings for two possible outcomes for IVHD’s healthcare consolidation based on financial analysis.

Information for the LAFCO BAE Study came from hospital budget documents, discussions with ECRMC and PMH staff, the 2023 Kaufman-Hall study, consultant Steve Clark & Associates and the county of Imperial for taxable parcel data. Kowta prefaced his report with the disclaimer that the Kaufman-Hall information came from a summary as opposed to the full report due to lack of access and time, and noted that most numbers in the estimated cost savings presented were not done down to the budget line.

“We could certainly do refinements. I would want to make the board aware that my specialty is not getting into fine details on hospital operations, and so forth,” Kowta said after he concluded.

“That’s why we’re relying on information provided by the two hospital districts and their consultants to feed into our model. So … if you’re thinking about, you know, how to get this more detailed, more fine grain … other people are much more specialized and focused in this hospital realm,” Kowta said.

“Are you essentially saying that the data that you’re presenting is essentially flawed because it doesn’t have data from the Kaufman-Hall study? Wouldn’t that indicate that this was done a little premature?” IVHD President Katie Burnworth clarified.

“We only had access to the executive summary in the timeframe that we needed to do our work. So if there was additional information in detail, time allows, then we potentially could do some refining and updating of our model,” Kowta told the board.

Option one included a combination of all three Imperial Valley healthcare districts, resulting in the creation of a countywide taxing district and a 25 percent savings expenditure on administrative functions. The second option excluded the city of El Centro and ECRMC as an asset. Option two’s numbers reflected no new savings from administrative or operating costs, but did have significantly decreased debts.

Post-Presentation Feedback

The overall sentiment from the board and the healthcare districts was that the information presented by Kowta was not sufficient for what IVHD needed to know as they work on determining the financial viability of each hospital. The fiscal analysis presented was based on an expansion of the district and not a dissolution, something that IVHD board member Enola Berker pointed out, and most board members agreed was a problem in the findings. The board also agreed that a model based off of a dissolution would have been more accurate, based on the requirements laid out by AB 918.

“Take it back to fix the bill that’s there, there’s not enough time to do all of this … Not enough time to transfer over contracts of current employees,” Brawley resident Kevin Smith said during a public comment.

Nickolas Aguirre, treasurer and assistant secretary for the PMHD Board of Directors, was among many in the room who were not satisfied with the LAFCO BAE financial report presented. “We are dealing with flawed numbers, we want to merge, we want to work together, but we are dealing with flawed numbers here.”

Specifically, he asked regarding ECRMC, “What kind of expenses are being incurred within the operation of the facility? What do the contracts for the physicians look like? Is it going to incur more costs as we get together?”

ECRMC Bankruptcy

Of the two choices presented by the BAE study — one including ECRMC and one without — Christopher Bjornberg, chief executive officer for PMHD, raised a question that was on many people’s minds in the room about El Centro Regional Medical Center: Why wasn’t bankruptcy on the table?

“We need all options, and it seems disingenuous to offer two options and neither of them be the seemingly most obvious,” he said.

“Why would you bring that into a new entity that’s trying to provide healthcare for an entire community and put us well behind the eight ball from the beginning?” the CEO asked.

Newest Imperial Valley Healthcare District board member, Jesus Salvador Garcia, was present for his first meeting as the Seeley/Ocotillo area representative on Thursday, Feb. 22, for the second official meeting to discuss progress toward implementing Assembly Bill 918. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“We need to do what’s right for the community and not a bondholder … And getting rid of that liability would be a huge step forward,” Bjornberg told the board.

“To remove bankruptcy from the table would be a mistake and a disservice to the community. … That’s what’s best for a number of other players out there, not the community,” he finished.

Pablo Velez, ECRMC’s CEO, spoke via Zoom following Bjornberg’s comment and adamantly told the board, “ECRMC is not contemplating on going bankrupt. We are on track to be financially stable.

“When you talk about bankruptcy, Chris, you don’t even know. You haven’t even seen our books or even know about our turnaround plans,” Velez continued.

ECRMC board member Tomas Oliva took to the podium and echoed Velez’s concerns. “To hear that bankruptcy must be on the table is to be completely insulting and disrespectful to the employees of ECRMC,” Oliva said.

“I think what’s required of AB 918 is to, first and foremost, choose a date for the dissolution of PMH and Heffernan, and do that, and then discuss the acquisition of ECRMC. The offer to put ECRMC on the chopping block is essentially saying, ‘screw them,’ and I take great offense to that suggestion,” he told the board.

IVHD Post-meeting Tasks

It became clear after the LAFCO presentation and the comments from Kowta and Supervisor Kelley that further research needed to be done by the IVHD board for a thorough financial analysis. At the end of the meeting, the board agreed that it wants its new chief financial officer, when hired, to serve as a mediator between the healthcare entities and analyze the data when provided.

The freshly sworn in Seeley/Ocotillo board representative, James Salvador Garcia, made a motion for Heffernan to create a full job description for the board to review and start seeking candidates.

IVHD President Burnworth requested on record for Heffernan to provide the necessary information for IVHD’s analysis, which Bernal said Heffernan would happily provide. IVHD board member Donald Medart Jr. had the same task for ECRMC’s staff, which Oliva gave a thumbs up to for the record, and PMH’s treasurer Aguirre said he would provide the same. The board specifically requested for the same formula to be used by the hospitals so it can compare numbers. IVHD board member Berker commented that the IVHD needs access to the full reports, and not just the summaries.