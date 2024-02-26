Saturday Night in El Centro is Reserved for ‘Fat Tuesday’

EL CENTRO — Mardi Gras returned to the city of El Centro this weekend. However, there was no gumbo or crawfish here; rather, there were tamales, carne asada and the aroma of a Mexican party.

The El Centro Mardi Gras Parade and Festival kicked off on Saturday evening, Feb. 24, with a mixture of excitement, anticipation, and warmer-than-usual weather for this time of year. Crowds gathered along Main Street, in front of the Imperial County Courthouse, to catch a glimpse of the parade and to partake in the Mardi Gras carnival festivities.

The funky Mardi Gras float, complete with disco ball, bubble machine and a ’70s-inspired disco beat, was among many, as well as cars and marching bands, in the Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday night, Feb. 24. | CHRISTINA URIARTE PHOTO

Lisa Hernandez, a folklorico dance student at Brawley Union High School, performed in the parade with her group, who wore their traditional costumes along with lights, in order to stand out. She thinks the event was “pretty wild.” She added, “I like the colors, and the lights, and everything. It’s really good.”

Mardi Gras — the French name for “Fat Tuesday” — is typically celebrated on the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, to signify the beginning of Lent and the custom of indulging in food and merriment before a season of fasting and abstinence.

Celebrations take place across the country and all over the world, most commonly with outdoor carnivals and parades marking the occasion. Revelers can be seen sporting the traditional Mardi Gras colors of green, purple and gold, and shiny beads being thrown about, worn and displayed with matching face masks.

This year, the city of El Centro put on its annual parade and street fair for the public, establishing Mardi Gras as a special event. Although a fairly new event in the city, the public has embraced the event.

The McCabe School Marching Band makes its way down Main Street in El Centro during the city’s annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday night, Feb. 24. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

“The city of El Centro teamed up with the Chamber of Commerce and Los Vigilantes to put on this event,” El Centro Community Services Director Adriana Nava said. “We have 48 vendors and the band Big Bad Wolf playing today on the main stage, along with a beer garden and lounge.

“We’re excited, we’re celebrating Mardi Gras and having a fun time. And this is just the beginning,” she said.

Nava said she enjoys seeing the community come together after COVID-19 and seeing the smiles on people’s faces. “It’s about enjoying life. We’re Parks and Rec. It’s what we do, we make life fun!”

Throngs of celebrants can be seen crowding the streets during the city of El Centro’s Mardi Gras Festival immediately following the parade on Saturday night, Feb. 24. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

Parade participants included a mixture of floats decked out in bright Mardi Gras colors and neon lights, alongside school marching bands, folkorico dancers and other musical and dance performers. The highlight of the parade was the ’70s-inspired disco float that ended the parade with music, bubbles and lights.

One El Centro resident and spectator, Terry Willis, who is originally from New Orleans, Louisiana (the birthplace of Mardi Gras celebrations) said, “It’s OK. The Mardi Gras is a little bit different (in Louisiana), but it’s enjoyment, it’s fun.”

Although seafood gumbo was not on the menu, Willis said his favorite aspect of the celebration is the food. “I like that, it’s good.”

Kennedy Middle School Principal Richard Sanchez was one of the parade spectators, eagerly awaiting the school jazz band performance along with the school’s cheerleaders. When asked his thoughts on the evening event, Sanchez said, “It’s a great event, and a good opportunity for the kids to come out and get together.”

A line of off-road-equipped vehicles decked out in Christmas lights make their way down Main Street in El Centro during the city’s annual Mardi Gras Parade on Saturday night, Feb. 24. | FRANCISCO OROZCO PHOTO

Hilary Macias and Maria Zavala, both from Sure Helpline Center’s informational booth, appeared to be having a good time. While there to promote the nonprofit organization and give information and resources to the public, both women took in the sights and sounds.

“It’s really nice, there’s a lot of people,” Macias said. Zavala nodded in agreement, adding, “I really like it. It’s fun — especially the parade. I like that it takes place at night.”

Dozens of local businesses partook of the Mardi Gras event, as they sought an opportunity to promote their businesses. Norma Rivera, one of the various Mexican food vendors, really enjoyed the event, noting that most of their food items — tamales and tacos — were sold out and she looks forward to the event next year.

Danny Veez, a vintage clothing store owner, seized the opportunity to enthusiastically promote his business by having a flash sale on select items. When asked about the event, he said, “I think it’s great. My favorite part is talking to everybody here!”