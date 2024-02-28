I recall a great line from the film, “Fools Rush In,” where the heroine of this anti-class stratification fantasy yells at the hero, “Excuses, excuses, excuses!” when he sidelines her requests to tell his privileged parents the truth. They eloped. Oddly, this brings to mind the political trope of manufacturing attention-deflecting “cultural wars” to scapegoat and pseudo-crusade against any trend, icon, movement or substance that attracts the young and impressionable of a particular generation. Serious political discourse gets muted.

As a boomer I grew up in the mid-’50s to late-’60s. Yes, those ’60s as in, “if you remember the ’60s you weren’t there …” The demon of the day and the galvanizer of parental fear and hate of the day was not all-encompassing, bleak and enslaving communism, although that “helped.” Rather, our parents rampaged against … comic books, the scourge of youth, the medium that corrupted young, innocent minds; the medium from whose animated pages with balloon-enclosed dialogue the young and uncritical learned about the adult world’s violence, sadism, cruelty and greed. Imagine that!

Parents “learned” all this from an anti-comic book fanatic and his best-selling book, “Seduction of the Innocent,” which espoused this paranoid worldview. Needless to say the comic book industry took a defensive posture, modified their themes and animation in order to earn an imprimatur seal from the Comics Code Authority. Comics and their leotard-clad heroes lived on to fight another day …

Next came the parental crusade against … rock and roll. A sound, doubtless, spun in hell, designed to drag youth into the abyss of juvenile delinquency and its attendant behaviors: drop-outism, disrespect for adults, greasy pompadours, saddle shoes, T-shirts and Levi’s. Clutch those pearls, please!

And as if rock and roll weren’t bad enough, along came the mop-heads from Liverpool whose singer proclaimed the band “more popular than Jesus Christ.” Lennon’s quote heard ‘round the world kick-started massive record-burning bonfires from one corner of the land to the other before it died down. (Non sequitur: Funny, I don’t see anyone burn Trump bobbleheads or hang his piñata effigies in religious protest due to the fact that one of his celebrity groupies compared tfg to J.C. Who knew?)

Don’t go away, folks. The devil’s music moral panic, like Father Karras’ legion, transferred, much as Jesus’ innocent pig flock, to … heavy metal. Like clockwork, ministers dashed to statehouses clamoring against electronic distortion, back-masking and silly reverse spins on records that spat lyrics designed to unleash Satan’s dark hordes. These “unmasked” lyrics would seemingly turn every prepubescent boy and girl’s mouth into a volcanic-gushing source of adolescent rebellion four-letter words and perhaps a cup of pea soup or two.

After hours and days of Congressional hearings at taxpayer expense a generation of teens … continued to attend stadium-packed concerts with the likes of AC/DC, Twisted Sister, Alice Cooper, Black Sabbath, et al, and verily many a young, lost soul from those days now seeks solace, nay, redemption, in the majesty of MAGA revivals. All I can say is, “Frank Zappa, come back. All is forgiven …”

These past decades that old devil won’t rest on his (her? Non-bi?) laurels. It enters young, impressionable minds via brain, time and morality-sucking PlayStation/Xbox games such as Grand Theft Auto, Postal, Mass Effect, etc. The moral rampage against this interactive mass distraction continues.

More recently, parents in benighted states have sought to empty bookshelves in public libraries and exorcise certain books from the teaching curricula. If the scapegoat-seeking witch-hunters in our midst ban books, can 1930s Berlin-style book burnings be far behind?

Which begs the question: what, no Congressional hearings on the mass murder bombings of women, the sick, the elderly and children in Gaza by Bibi’s hordes, armed to the teeth courtesy of U.S. munitions-makers? What, no Congressional hearings on the daily bloodshed of innocents in the U.S.’ proxy war in Ukraine, because the U.S. blocks Ukrainian attempts to sign a peace accord with Russia? Crickets …

No scapegoats, no righteous outrage, no heads roll to put a stop to these demonic, profitable multibillion-dollar wars overflowing with violence, blood and evil. Who knew Washington, in thrall of the sanctimonious, could excel at Kabuki politics? Full of … you got it — excuses, excuses, excuses.

Be well.

Carlos Acuña of El Centro is an attorney.