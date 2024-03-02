‘Red, White, and Moo’ — The California Mid-Winter Fair’s Here!

KIMBER DIAL VIDEO

IMPERIAL — With nearly 400 staff members working throughout the fairgrounds, with vendors, running rides and behind concession stands, all catering to every last detail, opening day at the 2024 California Mid-Winter Fair in Imperial appeared to go off without a hitch, leaving families tired and satisfied after a chance to let loose at the annual 10-day event.

By sunset on the first day, Friday, March 1, the Meza family was among the many resting their feet after hours of following after their kids, fueled on sugary treats and adrenaline toward the array of rides and carnival games around them. Joaquin “Jet” Meza, 9 years old, paused from his running around the picnic tables and said, “My favorite ride was the caterpillar and the green one next to it,” describing The Cosmic Caterpillar and the Reckless.

Jet’s younger cousin and “ride buddy” of the afternoon made sure to share, “I like the rollercoaster, too!” The Cosmic Caterpillar is a fair staple as a kid-friendly roller coaster that winds around and gives younger or more hesitant children a thrill in the kiddie zone.

When the pair were asked if they were tired of rides, Jet said he was ready for more, to which his mom laughed. Mother and Brawley resident Esperanza Meza said, “We try to come every year. This was the family day, with my brother and parents and cousins and stuff, and my kids will come back on their own with their friends.

The Meza family posed for a smile while on a break from the afternoon’s excitement on the opening day of the California Mid-Winter Fair on Friday, March 1. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

“We’re taking a break. Me and my brother kind of want to tap out,” she laughed while sitting in front of a concession stand, with the family seated rehydrating with fresh-squeezed lemonade.

She said each year they look forward to the fun despite the exhaustion it brings, noting, “It’s for the kids. To make enjoyable memories for them, so it’s not about us even though we’re tired.”

There was no rest for Washboard Willy, one of the several entertainers at the fair making kids and adults alike laugh and enjoy their day. Willy walked around the fairgrounds and handed out rhythm instruments to children, accepting temporary members of “Willy’s Washboard Jamboree” to play alongside his uniquely designed Whiskett Rhythm Board, an instrument with whistles, cymbals, horns and bells that he tapped with thimble-topped gloves.

Willy was joined in the strolling corps of entertainers by professional Stilt Circus performers, who greeted eager patrons around the fairgrounds. The duo turned heads as they gracefully walked around dressed in theatrical red and black costumes atop 6-foot-tall red and black polka-dotted stilts. The towering pair took photos with guests and provided ambient entertainment to the crowds.

Fair-tastic Foods and Entertainment

Regarding everyone’s favorite, the fair food, Imperial Valley Fairgrounds chief executive officer and California Mid-Winter Fair manager Alan Phillips said, “The biggest one (food vendor) everyone is going to be excited about is the Wahlburgers stand.”

American celebrity Wahlberg brothers collaborated to build a small franchise of burger restaurants with their own childhood family recipe, and “their first concession stand in the industry is making its debut here at this fair,” the fair CEO boasted to the media.

One family seen at the California Mid-Winter Fair took the “Red, White, and Moo” theme to the next level with their coordinated cow-print outfits for opening day on Friday, March 1. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Aside from burger options, the hungry need only follow their nose at the fair with ample options to choose from, whether it be a savory or sweet snack craving. Mucho Crazy Nachos, Backyard BBQ Village, Chicago-style hot dogs, spiral fries, funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, kettle corn, cotton candy, fresh-squeezed lemonade … the list goes on.

Alexa Pankratz, a teenage Imperial Valley native sang the national anthem at the opening ceremony, and from there it was nonstop entertainment at every turn.

The fair includes six nights of assorted car racing at the Imperial Valley Raceway at the Sun Community Community Federal Credit Union Grandstand Event Center, multiple musical performances by tribute bands and local artists alike, dance performances, art display areas and food, food, food!

Musical performances include a Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean tribute at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, Twist on Taylor (a tribute to Taylor Swift) on Thursday, March 7 at 8 p.m. and Garratt Wilkins & the Parrotheads (a tribute to Jimmy Buffet) on Friday, March 8 at 8:30 p.m.

Among visual and artistic enjoyment, the fair CEO said that part of the “Red, White, and Moo” fair experience this year was the patriotic colors and design due to it being an election year. Another notable detail he shared for the theme is the “10 life-size fiberglass cows that were given to organizations locally to use as a canvas.”

The cows are displayed in the Casa De Mañana building surrounding the Americana and farm decor and feature an array of creativity with unique designs.

The Wilder Show, the one-man circus artist, is an energetic mullet-sporting sunglasses-wearing, straight out of the ’80s unicycling juggler, seen busy performing at the California Mid-Winter Fair opening day on Friday, March 1. | KIMBER DIAL PHOTO

Another artistic feature in the building was the live art exhibit, featuring a different artist each day of the fair, giving them a 4-foot-by-8-foot canvas and the full day’s time to paint their own unique masterpieces. The fair board was proud to say its plans to display each art piece in the following years and keep growing the tradition.

“We actually have three longhorn steers and a baby calf. Flying V Ranches loaned us their long-horned steers, and we’re really excited about that because most folks have never seen one,” Phillips said, noting that this year’s live animal exhibit was also in the Casa De Mañana building near their fiberglass counterparts.

Spectacular Rides on the Midway

Whether it be a “spectacular,” “major” or “kiddie” ride, Helm and Sons Amusement brought its A-game to the Imperial Valley this year for rides, games, and overall entertainment. The amusement company was eager to share news of its exciting changes this year. “This marks back-to-back years where we’re debuting new rides here in Imperial,” employee Steven Wilkins said.

Wilkins energetically described the most recently designed ride of the year saying, “The Blackout sits 12 people and each group of (four) seats spin horizontally, and the arm itself does a 360-degree spin.

“Every little crevice of that ride that is custom built,” Wilkins said, adding that at night “the light package is insane” and the Norwegian-crafted inversion ride was definitely a “must try.”

On the intensity scale, the Blackout is rated spectacular, for most thrilling, making it the most exciting addition for the year, along with some ‘major’ or medium intensity rides, all which can be found along the Midway of the fair.