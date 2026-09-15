Back to School, Back to Health: Helping Imperial Valley Families Prepare

EL CENTRO — A new school year brings plenty for families to manage: supplies, schedules, transportation, forms and after-school activities. It’s also a good time to make sure children and parents have the healthcare support they need.

For families with Medi-Cal, that may include scheduling a checkup, finding a doctor, arranging transportation, refilling medications or completing important paperwork.

MedZed, one of California’s largest providers of Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports, helps eligible Medi-Cal members in Imperial Valley work through those needs and the barriers that can make healthcare difficult to manage.

“Back-to-school season is already busy, and healthcare can easily get pushed to the bottom of the list,” said Kenia Martinez, MedZed’s Regional Manager for Fresno and Imperial counties. “Our Community Health Navigators help families take care of their healthcare one step at a time, whether that means finding a doctor, making an appointment, arranging a ride or understanding what paperwork is needed.”

Start With Checkups and Vaccinations

Routine medical and dental visits can help identify health concerns before they become more serious. Families may also need physical examinations, vaccinations, medication refills or health forms required by a school or sports program.

For children with asthma, diabetes, allergies or other ongoing health conditions, the beginning of the school year is an opportunity to review medications and care instructions. Families may need to make sure prescriptions are current and that the school has the information it needs to respond to a child’s healthcare needs.

“Preparing for school is not only about notebooks and backpacks,” Martinez said. “It’s also about helping children start the year healthy and making sure families have a plan if a child has an ongoing medical need.”

Don’t Let Transportation Become a Barrier

Transportation can make it difficult to complete healthcare visits. Some Imperial Valley families live far from a doctor’s office, do not have a reliable vehicle or cannot easily take time away from work.

Community Health Navigators can help eligible members explore transportation options, coordinate appointments and keep track of referrals and follow-up care.

They can also help families understand what to bring to an appointment and what steps may be needed afterward.

Check Your Medi-Cal Information

Back-to-school season is also a good time for families to check that Medi-Cal has their current address, phone number and household information. Important notices may be missed when a family moves or changes telephone numbers.

Members should open all Medi-Cal mail and pay close attention to the due date on any renewal notice or request for documents. A missed form or deadline can interrupt coverage, making it harder to obtain medications, see a doctor or complete school healthcare requirements.

“If a letter is confusing, do not set it aside,” Martinez said. “Ask for help. Our Navigators can help members understand what the notice is asking for and identify the next step.”

Healthcare Needs Often Go Beyond the Doctor’s Office

Families may also be dealing with food insecurity, housing instability, behavioral health concerns or other pressures that affect their health.

Through Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports, MedZed helps eligible members coordinate care and connect with resources that may address those needs.

Community Health Navigators work one-on-one with members to understand what is getting in the way and help create a practical plan.

“Families should not have to figure out every part of the healthcare system alone,” Martinez said. “Our role is to make the process easier, connect people with the right support and help them follow through.”

Taking care of healthcare needs now can help Imperial Valley children begin the school year healthy, prepared and ready to learn.