Imperial Valley Healthcare District Board Unanimously Approves Resolution Supporting Measure N to Maintain Local Hospital and Emergency Services

BRAWLEY, CA (September 11, 2026) — The Imperial Valley Healthcare District (IVHD) Board of Directors unanimously approved Resolution No. 2026-0910 on September 10, 2026, formally announcing the District’s official position of support for Measure N — the Maintaining Local Hospital and Emergency Healthcare Services Measure — which will appear on the November 3, 2026 ballot.

Measure N would establish an annual special parcel tax of $111 yearly per parcel on taxable parcels within the District. If approved by voters, the measure is estimated to generate approximately $8.9 million each year to help keep hospital and emergency healthcare services available locally.

“Imperial Valley families deserve reliable, high-quality emergency and hospital care close to home,” said Katherine Burnworth, President of the IVHD Board of Directors. “This unanimous vote reflects the shared responsibility we all feel — as a Board representing communities across the Imperial Valley — to protect local access to life-saving care and to strengthen the long-term stability of our hospitals.”

What Measure N Would Do

If approved by voters, Measure N funding would be used exclusively to:

· Maintain local access to advanced, life-saving emergency medical care

· Support ongoing hospital operations and maintenance, including up-to-date medical technology and equipment

· Expand healthcare services, including improved cancer and heart care, and expanded pediatric and children’s health services

· Recruit and retain qualified doctors and nurses

· Support the District’s ability to finance legally required seismic upgrades to meet earthquake safety standards

IVHD noted that without a dedicated, voter-approved funding source, local hospitals could face service reductions, declining quality of care, or potential closure, which could require patients to travel approximately 2.5 hours to receive hospital care in areas such as San Diego or Riverside.

Accountability and Transparency

The resolution also highlights accountability provisions included in Measure N, including:

About the Resolution

· An annual independent audit

· Annual reporting to the IVHD Board of Directors on funds collected, funds spent, and projects supported

The Board adopted the resolution at a duly noticed public meeting on Thursday, September 10, 2026 and directed that it be entered into the official meeting minutes and made available for public inspection.

The resolution also states that it does not authorize the use of public funds for campaign purposes, consistent with state law.

About Imperial Valley Healthcare District

The Imperial Valley Healthcare District was formed pursuant to state law in 2023 and owns and operates Pioneers Memorial Hospital. IVHD has also executed an asset transfer agreement with the City of El Centro and El Centro Regional Medical Center to acquire El Centro Regional Medical Center and related facilities, a transaction anticipated to close in or around October 2026.