Need a Doctor? How MedZed Helps Medi-Cal Members Find and Connect with the Right Care

EL CENTRO — Finding the right doctor is not always simple. A Medi-Cal member may not know which providers accept their health plan, may have trouble reaching an office or may be unsure whether they need a primary care doctor, specialist or behavioral health provider.

Transportation, language barriers, disconnected phones and confusing paperwork can make the process even harder. Some people delay care because they do not know where to begin.

MedZed, one of California’s largest providers of Enhanced Care Management and Community Supports, helps eligible Medi-Cal members in Imperial Valley work through those barriers and connect with the care they need.

“Many members want to see a doctor, but there might be several obstacles between recognizing a health need and actually getting into an appointment,” said Kenia Martinez, MedZed’s Regional Manager for Fresno and Imperial counties. “Our Community Health Navigators help members take those steps one at a time.”

Start With a Primary Care Doctor

A primary care doctor is often the best place to begin. Primary care providers can help members manage routine healthcare, preventive screenings, medications and ongoing conditions such as diabetes, asthma or high blood pressure.

They can also provide referrals when a member needs to see a specialist.

Community Health Navigators can help eligible members identify doctors who work with their Medi-Cal health plan, contact offices and schedule appointments. They can also help members understand what information they may need to bring.

For someone who has not seen a doctor in a long time, simply making the first call can feel overwhelming. Having a Navigator help organize the process can make it easier to move forward.

Getting to the Appointment

Finding a doctor is only part of the challenge. A member may still need transportation, help arranging time away from work or assistance understanding appointment instructions.

MedZed can help members explore available transportation options and prepare for the visit. Navigators may also help members keep track of referrals, tests and follow-up appointments so important care does not stop after the first visit.

Members should bring their Medi-Cal or health plan information, a list of medications and any questions or symptoms they want to discuss. Writing those questions down ahead of time can help make the appointment more useful.

Connecting With the Right Kind of Care

Some members need more than routine medical care. They may need behavioral healthcare, dental services, a specialist or help after leaving a hospital.

Community Health Navigators work with members to understand their needs and help coordinate across different providers and services. They can also connect eligible members with resources for food, housing, transportation and other health-related needs that may be making it difficult to follow a care plan.

“Healthcare can become confusing when several needs are happening at the same time,” Martinez said. “Our job is to help members understand what comes next, connect with the right people and stay involved in their care.”

Don’t Wait for a Crisis

People often put off seeing a doctor until a health problem becomes urgent. Regular care can help identify concerns earlier, manage chronic conditions and reduce the risk that a member will need emergency care.

Eligible Medi-Cal members do not have to navigate the process alone. With the right support, finding a doctor, making an appointment and following through can become more manageable—and an important first step toward better health.