OneWell Health Care Expands Services to Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL VALLEY, Calif. — OneWell Health Care has expanded its presence in Southern California with the opening of a new Imperial Valley office, strengthening local access to services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.

OneWell serves San Diego and Imperial Counties through the San Diego Regional Center (SDRC) and offers a comprehensive range of person-centered services, including Independent Living Services (ILS), Supported Living Services (SLS), Coordinated Family Support (CFS), Personal Assistance (PA), Respite Services, Nursing Services, and Respite Nursing Services.

For eligible individuals, services authorized and funded through the San Diego Regional Center are provided without a direct charge to the individual or family for the authorized service.

A Local Commitment to Imperial Valley

Opening an Imperial Valley office reflects OneWell’s commitment to being present in the communities it serves. The local office will allow OneWell to work more closely with individuals, families, Regional Center service coordinators and community partners, while also creating local employment opportunities and developing a stronger local workforce.

“Imperial Valley families deserve high-quality, reliable support right in their own community. For us, opening a local office is about more than expanding our services—it is about being present, listening to families, understanding their needs, creating local opportunities, and building lasting relationships with the community we are proud to serve.” — Nevin Dursun

Nevin Dursun, Executive Director –Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), leads OneWell’s regional operations and growth, with a focus on service quality, family engagement, workforce development and stronger community partnerships.

“What makes OneWell different is that we see the person before the service. Every individual has different goals, needs and dreams. My goal is to make quality support more accessible while keeping our services personal, responsive and connected to the community.” — Nevin Dursun

With its new Imperial Valley office, OneWell Health Care plans to continue building relationships, supporting local families and expanding access to individualized services throughout the region.

OneWell Health Care — Supporting Independence. Strengthening Families. Building Communities.